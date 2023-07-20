Frankie Dettori’s memorabilia fetches tens of thousands of pounds at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frankie Dettori’s memorabilia fetches tens of thousands of pounds at auction

By Press Association
Frankie Dettori plans to retire after Ascot in October (Jacob King/ PA)
A collection of Frankie Dettori’s awards and riding gear has sold at auction for tens of thousands of pounds after the horse racing great had a clear-out.

The 52-year-old jockey, who plans to retire after Ascot in October, put 126 items up for sale as he plans to “scale down” the family home in Newmarket, Suffolk.

Among them was Dettori’s trophy from his Epsom Oaks win in June 2023, which sold for £5,000 to a UK buyer at an online auction run by Cheffins in Cambridge, which concluded this week.

This could be his last win in a Classic race should he not win the St Leger in September.

Frankie Dettori racing memorabilia sale
Frankie Dettori holds a set of racing silks at his home in Newmarket, Suffolk (Jacob King/ PA)

Also sold were a pair of signed racing boots from a race in Saudi Arabia for £2,800 and a signed racing saddle used by Dettori at Epsom, which achieved £1,400.

A set of royal blue ex-Godolphin silks went for £4,600 to a buyer from Japan, and a trophy from a 37th race meeting from HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani from Qatar was sold for £3,200.

Dettori’s jockey weighing scales, which were given to Dettori by champion American jockey Steve Cauthen and which Dettori claims he has been “jumping on and off for over 30 years”, and which have been signed, were sold for £550.

Speaking before the sale, Dettori said: “We’re scaling down and I’ve got so much stuff, we thought we might as well just auction it.

“I didn’t realise because they end up in drawers, in cupboards, in the cellar, I mean they’re all over the place.

“Now we’re clearing up a lot of stuff, we didn’t realise how much accumulated in so many years.”

He continued: “All my kids have branched out so it’s only myself and Catherine my wife left so we’re planning to rent the house, scale down and move towards London a bit.

Frankie Dettori holds riding boots and equipment ahead of the auction (Jacob King/ PA)

“And I’d like to travel the world a bit.”

He said he feels it is the “right time” to retire, and “wanted to stop at the top”.

He said some of the proceeds of the auction will go to the charity Direct Aid For Africa (Dafa), and some will go to his five children, adding: “My daughter’s getting married next year but she hasn’t fixed a date yet.”

Harriet Lusty, deputy saleroom manager at Cheffins, said: “This auction brought buyers from the world over to Cheffins, with bidders online from Australia, Hong Kong, USA, Japan, the UK and throughout Europe.

“This really was a one-off opportunity for many of Frankie’s army of fans to buy a part of sporting history and own a piece of memorabilia from one of the greatest sports personalities worldwide.

“As Frankie is such a household name and easily the most famous person in the history of horse racing, we did expect to see a great deal of interest in this sale, however some of the prices achieved for the more important lots have been unprecedented.

“We were delighted to be able to assist the Dettori family in scaling down the numbers of trophies and memorabilia items kept at the house and would like to congratulate the lucky buyers who were successful during the sale.”