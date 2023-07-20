German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

By Press Association
Police during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin (Sven Kaeuler/TNN/dpa/AP)
Police during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin (Sven Kaeuler/TNN/dpa/AP)

A lioness is believed to be on the loose on the southern outskirts of Berlin.

Authorities in Germany on Thursday morning warned people in and around Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf, just outside Berlin’s city limits, to stay inside and take their pets indoors because of an “escaped wild animal”.

The alert was later extended to southern areas of the city and a message went out on an official warning app to say the animal is believed to be a lioness.

A vet and two hunters were helping with the search, which has also involved helicopters.

Police did not know whose lion it is.

Police officers co-ordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany
Police officers co-ordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany (Fabian Sommer/dpa/AP)

The alarm was raised after two men saw a big cat running after a wild boar, police spokesman Daniel Keip told local public broadcaster rbb.

Wild boars are common in Germany.

“The two gentlemen recorded a smartphone video and even experienced police officers had to confirm that it is probably a lioness,” he said, adding that there have been various reported sightings.

Neither of Berlin’s two zoos nor any circuses or animal shelters in the area are missing a lioness.

Police increased their presence in the Kleinmachnow area and warned people of the possible danger by loudspeaker, though there was no order to stay indoors.

Despite the alert, life appeared to be continuing as normal in the town of about 20,000 people, with people walking dogs and cycling, German news agency dpa reported.

Children’s nurseries were open but children were not being allowed to play in the gardens, the local council said.

The town hall was open.

Traders at the town’s market were urged not to set up stalls.