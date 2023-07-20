Concern about NHS is rising, survey suggests

Concern about the NHS is rising among the British public, a new survey has found.

The latest Ipsos Issues Index for July 2023 gathered the opinion of 1,008 adults across Britain.

Some 33% of people mentioned the health service as a concern, up six points from the previous snapshot in June.

According to Ipsos, the NHS is now the second biggest concern behind inflation, which was mentioned by 39% of people. Some 24% also said inflation is the “single most important national concern”.

Consultant members of the British Medical Association stand on the picket line outside University College London on Thursday (Lucy North/PA)

Mike Clemence, a researcher at Ipsos, said: “Although inflation remains the biggest concern for Britons, in its anniversary month and amidst ongoing strikes we have seen worry about the NHS rise significantly to take second place.”

The survey comes amid a wave of industrial action across the NHS.

Consultants went on strike from 7am on Thursday, just 48 hours after junior doctors returned to work from a five-day walkout. They will work on a “Christmas day cover” basis over the coming days.

Senior doctors are calling for a “credible pay offer” from the Government, with the British Medical Association (BMA) claiming wages have been eroded by 35% since 2008.

A week ago, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said all public sector workers, including doctors, teachers and police officers, would get a pay rise in line with pay review body recommendations.

As part of the move, consultants will receive a 6% rise while junior doctors will receive 6% and an additional £1,250 consolidated rise. The Government has said the decision is “final”.

In a statement, the BMA’s consultants’ committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma said Health Secretary Steve Barclay had met doctors just once in seven months and had refused further talks on pay.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, told the PA news agency: “The impact of this strike on patients and services is likely to be the biggest yet.

“The NHS cannot fully function without consultants.”

New figures released on Wednesday revealed the five-day junior doctors’ strike had led to the postponement of 101,977 inpatient and outpatient appointments.

Since the NHS strikes started in December 2022, 698,813 inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments have been cancelled. Together with additional cancellations in mental health, learning disability and community settings, the overall cumulative total has passed 750,000.