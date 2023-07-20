Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht makes bright start on his Open debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht makes bright start on his Open debut

By Press Association
Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht claimed the early lead on the first day of the 151st Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht outscored the professionals on the outward nine of his Open debut as he took an early lead on the first day.

The 6ft 8in South African, who qualified by winning the 128th Amateur Championship at Hillside just up the coast in Southport a month ago, reeled off three birdies in four holes from the third at Royal Liverpool to turn in a three-under 32.

That saw the 22-year-old overtake Matthew Jordan, a member at the Hoylake links, who had enjoyed a dream start having been given the honour of hitting the first shot at 6.35am.

Following a nervy opening hole, where he converted a 14-foot putt to save par after finding a greenside bunker, the 27-year-old DP World Tour pro – who has been a member at Royal Liverpool since the age of seven – birdied the next from 18 feet and was off and running in front of a supportive crowd which included family, friends and fellow members.

A brilliant three-wood from 256 yards at the par-five fifth just carried the greenside bunker and set up a 10-foot eagle chance and while he could not capitalise he settled for a second birdie which took him to two under.

Jordan reached the turn at two under as after bogeying the short sixth he sank a nine-footer at the 436-yard eighth but another dropped shot at the 11th, where he found himself up against the face of a bunker, opened the door for Lamprecht to charge through.

He was closely followed by 50-year-old 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink who was a shot behind after birdies at the fifth and seventh.

Jordan, right, with caddie Chris Simmons, used home advantage to take the early lead in the tournament
With the sun now out after a cloudy start, world number one Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood both parred their opening hole.

But in the group behind Cameron Smith began the defence of the title he won at St Andrews with a birdie from 12 feet.

Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, straight off the back of Sunday’s Scottish Open win, was due out at 2.59pm with Masters champion and world number three Jon Rahm and England’s Justin Rose in the marquee group of the afternoon.