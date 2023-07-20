Stormont stalemate is ‘totally unsustainable’, O’Neill tells Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormont stalemate is ‘totally unsustainable’, O’Neill tells Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and party colleague Conor Murphy met Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
The ongoing Stormont stalemate is “totally unsustainable”, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.

Following a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle, Ms O’Neill said engagement would continue, but stressed it had to be meaningful and lead to the restoration of the devolved powersharing institutions.

Mr Heaton-Harris is concluding a round of talks with party leaders in the latest bid to break the Stormont stalemate.

The Assembly has been in flux for more than a year amid DUP protest action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Windsor Framework was agreed by the EU and UK earlier this year as a way to reduce red tape on trade between GB and NI.

But the DUP has insisted it will not return to Stormont until the Government provides further legislative assurances around Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

Senior civil servants have been left running Stormont departments and face having to make substantial cuts following a budget set by Mr Heaton-Harris.

Following her meeting, Ms O’Neill said the British and Irish governments had to do more to bring Stormont back.

Cabinet Meeting
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is holding talks with party leaders (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said: “We have just had our meeting with the Secretary of State and we have made it very clear to him that the current position is totally unsustainable, this vacuum isn’t good enough, all it is serving is to punish the public.”

Ms O’Neill added: “Whilst people within the DUP take themselves off on summer holidays, workers and families are left struggling and worrying about how they are going to deal with the cost-of-living issues.

“We have impressed upon the Secretary of State that both himself, the British Government and the Irish Government must do more; this position just isn’t tenable.

“We need to see action, the public rightly expect that everybody will work together.”

“We have heard from the Secretary of State that they intend to be engaged over the summer, but there is a difference between engagement, and engagement which is actually meaningful and leads to a restoration of the executive.”

Northern Ireland council elections
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for action from the Government over post-Brexit trading arrangements (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris met earlier this week with the DUP, Alliance Party and the SDLP in London.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said after his meeting on Wednesday the “ball is in the Government’s court” with regards to action which would see the restoration of the Stormont powersharing arrangements.

Sir Jeffrey said there had so far been a “lack of meaningful action” from Westminster in addressing his concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Heaton-Harris has been pressing the parties on their plans for a costed programme for government for any incoming executive.