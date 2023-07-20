Ronan Keating performs musical tribute at brother’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronan Keating performs musical tribute at brother’s funeral

By Press Association
Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick’s Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Ronan Keating has performed a musical tribute to his brother at his funeral mass.

The former Boyzone star sang This is Your Song towards the end of the service.

Lyrics included: “You were our friend, Walk with you till the end, And one day we’ll all sing along, ‘Cause this is your song.”

The singer said the song was written after his mother, Marie, died in 1998.

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick’s Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Ciaran Keating died in a car crash in Co Mayo at the weekend, in which his wife Annemarie was injured.

Ciaran is survived by his three children, Conall, Ruairi and Aisling and grand-children, Bobbi May, Reggie, Archie T. and Sonnie.

Before singing, Ronan Keating said his niece and nephews had made their dad “very proud”.

“As a parent all you want to do is raise your children as best you can, Ciaran and Annemarie have done a spectacular job,” he said.

“Three incredible human beings.

“Your strength over the last few days has been so incredible, and you’ve made your dad very proud.

“This song was written 25 years ago when we lost our mum.

“I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but we are and we will.”

Members of Cork City FC, which Ciaran’s son Ruairi plays for, as well as representatives of the Marie Keating Foundation cancer charity, were among the mourners.

The Marie Keating foundation was established in dedication to Ciaran and Ronan’s late mother who died of breast cancer aged 51.

Ciaran and Ronan’s father Gerry Keating spoke at the funeral.

Gerry Keating told those gathered about Ciaran’s childhood, his time playing football in his teenage years, and his love for his wife Annemarie.

Ronan came to the altar to console his father as he became emotional.

“On the Saturday (that Ciaran died) I was waiting for the text or the message.

“I got the message at quarter past eight, I got the bad news, and it was the worst news I got in my life,” Gerry Keating said.

Gerry also spoke of Ciaran’s work with the Marie Keating Foundation.

“If there was a driver short anywhere, Ciaran would drop everything in Mayo and prepare to drive the unit for the foundation,” he said.

“He’d never say no, he never complained about anything.”

Ciaran’s son, Conall Keating, gave the eulogy, beginning by stating that his mother and grandmother were watching.

“My dad gave his most difficult speech 25 years ago when he spoke about his beloved mother, and now I must give the most difficult speech about my beloved dad,” he said.

He added: “He has been taken from us far too soon. Our lives have been changed forever. And our hearts are broken.”

Conall spoke of the plans the family had for the future with their father.

“The kids deserve to have him in their life much, much longer, and he was looking forward to that,” he said.

“We wanted to go to an F1 with him, I wanted him to show me how to build a deck, Ruairi  asked him to be best man at his wedding because he was his best friend and he had so much golf left to play.”

He added: “This is not what we expected, we are all heartbroken.”

He concluded the eulogy: “He was a great man and I am honoured to call him my dad.

“He will be remembered forever and carried with us or the rest of our lives.”

The funeral service was performed by Father Mattie Long at St Patrick’s Church, Louisburgh in Mayo.

Fr Long said the single rose laid on the coffin was from the rose bush planted by Ciaran and his wife on the birth of their first grand-child.

He also extended the community’s sympathy to the family at the “void” left by Ciaran’s death.

“Today we are struggling to make sense of an accident that has suddenly taken Ciaran from his wife Annemarie, from you, his family and friends,” he said.

“Today as a community, we offer our sympathy, we offer our prayers.

“But we know that for now and for a long time to come they won’t really ease your pain.

“A person who was so full of life and humour and fun and energy, energy for living is gone from us.

“And there is now a void, an emptiness that only pain and tears seem to fill.”

The entrance song, Amazing Grace, was performed by Josh Keating.

A tanker, a golf club, a Leeds United jersey, a barbecue spatula and a family picture were among the items brought to the altar to signify Ciaran’s life.

Ronan Keating rose to prominence during the 1990s as a member of Irish boyband Boyzone, alongside fellow members Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch.

He enjoyed a successful music career and has also presented radio and TV programmes.