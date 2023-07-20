Male killer whales protected by post-menopausal mothers, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Male killer whales protected by post-menopausal mothers, study suggests

By Press Association
Resident Killer whales spyhopping (Katie Jones/Centre for Whale Research)
Post-menopausal female killer whales protect their sons – but not their daughters – from fights with other whales, a new study suggests.

When they looked at tooth rake marks – the scarring left when one whale scrapes their teeth across the skin of another – scientists found males had fewer marks if their mother was around and had stopped breeding.

The University of Exeter, University of York, and Centre for Whale Research scientists suggest their findings add to growing evidence that post-menopausal females boost the life chances of their offspring, especially males.

According to the researchers, they may be because stopping breeding frees up the mothers’ time and energy.

And it is further suggested that sons may be favoured over daughters because they are able to breed with multiple female whales, therefore increasing the likelihood of passing on their genes.

Lead author Charli Grimes, from the Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour at the University of Exeter, said: “We were fascinated to find this specific benefit for males with their post-reproductive mother.

“These males had 35% fewer tooth marks than other males.

“For males whose mother was still breeding, we found no evidence that her presence reduced tooth rake injuries.

“We can’t say for sure why this changes after menopause, but one possibility is that ceasing breeding frees up time and energy for mothers to protect their sons.

“Tooth rake marks are indicators of physical social interactions in killer whales and are typically obtained through fighting or rough play.”

There are only six species that are known to experience menopause – humans and five species of toothed whales – and scientists have long been puzzled about why this occurs.

The study is part of long-term research on southern resident killer whales, also known as orcas, which live off the Pacific coast of North America.

The body of evidence suggests that – instead of competing with their daughters to breed – female killer whales have evolved to pass on their genes by helping their children and grandchildren.

Commenting on why females focus efforts on their sons, Ms Grimes said: “Males can breed with multiple females, so they have more potential to pass on their mother’s genes.

“Also, males breed with females outside their social group – so the burden of raising the calf falls on another pod.”

Because southern resident killer whales feed on salmon and have no natural predators, tooth marks on their skin can only be inflicted by other killer whales.

Commenting on how mothers protect their sons, Professor Darren Croft, also from the University of Exeter, said: “We can’t say for sure.

“It’s possible that the older females use their experience to help their sons navigate social encounters with other whales.

“They will have previous experience of individuals in other pods and knowledge of their behaviour, and could therefore lead their sons away from potentially dangerous interactions.

“The mothers might also intervene when a fight looks likely.”

Professor Croft added: “The similarities with humans are intriguing.

“Just as in humans, it seems that older female whales play a vital role in their societies – using their knowledge and experience to provide benefits including finding food and resolving conflict.”

The study, supported by the Natural Environment Research Council, is published in the journal Current Biology.