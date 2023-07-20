Charles and Camilla greeted by alpacas and a hungry goat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles and Camilla greeted by alpacas and a hungry goat

By Press Association
The King and Queen stroke Caleb the Alpaca during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales (Jacob King/PA)
The King and Queen stroked alpacas and Camilla laughed off a goat nibbling her dress on a visit to see highlights from an agricultural show.

Charles and Camilla travelled to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon on Thursday during an away day to Wales.

Charles and Camilla seeing livestock during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales (Joann Randles/PA)

The Queen, wearing a shirt dress made with Liberty Green Peacock Manor Silk, was heard remarking that the animal had taken a liking to her outfit and given it a nibble, as she chuckled about the encounter.

The King and Queen also met a pair of alpacas called Caleb and Reg, with Camilla pictured giving Caleb a stroke.

The King and Queen with Caleb the Alpaca (Jacob King/PA)

The royal pair planted an oak sapling, which will eventually be resettled in the Brecon County Showground.

The King held the spade aloft and Camilla using a watering can to douse the young tree.

They were shown elements of Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, of which Charles was patron as Prince of Wales, as they toured a field next to the Theatr, meeting local livestock owners and food and drink producers.

The couple plant an oak tree (Jacob King/PA)

The Aberhonddu Male Voice Choir provided the musical backdrop.

At a reception in the theatre later, the King and Queen met Welsh coronation champions, members of the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, representatives from the Brecon Women’s festival and local health service, as Welsh jazz musicians the Swing Strings Trio entertained the guests.