Greek fire crews lose control of blaze near Athens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Greek fire crews lose control of blaze near Athens

By Press Association
People watch the fire in Mandra, west of Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)
People watch the fire in Mandra, west of Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)

Evening winds fuelled a major wildfire west of Greece’s capital on Thursday, triggering a series of new evacuations outside Athens as authorities braced for more of the extreme weather that has brought searing heat to southern Europe.

Authorities had declared the huge blaze contained overnight and Greece’s Fire Service intensified water drops with the help of extra firefighting aircraft deployed from France and Italy.

But firefighters lost control of the fire when the wind picked up, Fire Service officials said.

The fire has been raging since Tuesday and already burned 35 square kilometres (13.5 square miles) of forest and scrubland.

Some residents ignored latest evacuation orders to try to save their homes.

Greece Wildfires
Chrysoula Renieri in her burned out home in Loutraki, about 82 kilometres west of Athens, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/PA)

Chrysoula Renieri, 72, said relatives had helped her try to save the family home near Loutraki, a resort town 81 kilometres (50 miles) west of Athens, but the wildfire cut off water in the area.

“It’s all gone. We have suffered too much damage,” Ms Renieri said, standing in the gutted home.

Stifling heat across Europe’s Mediterranean south created a high or very high risk of fires in Spain, Italy and Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Fire Service and civil protection authority would remain on alert as a new heat wave moved east across the country.

Weather forecasts said temperatures could reach 45C (113F) on Sunday.

“The hard times are clearly not over yet,” Mr Mitsotakis said. “We are facing another heat wave and a possible strengthening of the winds. So, absolute vigilance and absolute readiness are required over the next few days.”

A state of emergency was declared on Thursday on the Greek island of Rhodes, where evacuation orders were issued for several mountain areas.

In Spain, a 42-year-old Moroccan man died from a heat-related issue on Wednesday, Spain’s public news agency EFE reported on Thursday. The agency said the man collapsed on a street in south-east Spain’s Murcia region.

APTOPIX Greece Wildfires
A shipyard on fire in Mandra, west of Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)

Temperatures in Murcia peaked at 44C (111.2F) on Wednesday. Malaga hit 44.2C (111.6F), matching an all-time record for the southern coastal city, Spain’s weather service said.

Temperatures in southern Spain were expected to fall on Friday before rising again on Sunday, when the country is holding an early national election.

In Italy, temperatures as high as 44C were recorded in Sicily, while public health warnings to protect children, older adults and people with health problems remained in effect on the island and much of the Italian mainland.