Errant Jon Rahm shot strikes spectator and costs him bogey at 12th hole

By Press Association
Masters champion Jon Rahm’s wayward drive hit a spectator at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
World number three Jon Rahm drew first blood at the 151st Open Championship – but not in the way he intended after a fan sustained a head injury from one of his errant shots.

The Masters champion sprayed his tee shot at the 12th into the gallery where it struck a man close to his right temple and left him with blood streaming down the side of his face.

An injured fan is treated for a head wound
Medical staff treated a fan who was hit by an errant Jon Rahm drive (David Davies/PA)

By the time Rahm arrived on the scene the spectator was already receiving treatment but the Spaniard then discovered there was insult to add to the injury he had inflicted as his ball had ricocheted into the nearby bunker and was so close to the face he had no option but to play out back towards the tee.

“How are you?” asked the Ryder Cup star. “OK. How’s your lie?” replied the fan. “It’s terrible,” was Rahm’s response.

More pain was to follow for the golfer at least as he could only bogey the 442-yard par-four and that dropped him to one over.