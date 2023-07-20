Inter Miami continue to build squad with signing of defender Jordi Alba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inter Miami continue to build squad with signing of defender Jordi Alba

By Press Association
Jordi Alba has joined Lionel Messi in Miami (Nick Potts/PA)
Inter Miami have completed the signing of Jordi Alba on the eve of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets’ expected debut for the ambitious MLS side.

Formed in 2018 and co-owned by David Beckham, the Florida club are swinging for the fences at a time when they have the worst record in the league.

Miami recently completed the game-changing signing of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, unveiling him to a packed crowd at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday.

The Herons also introduced Busquets that night, fresh from the Barcelona great completing his own move to South Beach.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets trained with Miami on Thursday
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets trained with Miami on Thursday (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The pair are expected to make their highly anticipated debuts from the bench in Friday’s Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Messi and Busquets have now been joined by another former Barcelona star, with Alba linking up with the pair and their former boss Tata Martino in Miami.

The 34-year-old left-back ended his long relationship with the Catalans in the summer and joined the team rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Alba has signed a contract through the 2024 MLS season, with the club holding an option for the 2025 campaign.

Inter chief soccer director and sporting director Chris Henderson said: “Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad.

“He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack.

“We know that he’ll help Inter Miami achieve the club’s objectives this season and beyond.”