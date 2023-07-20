Flag carried by Japanese soldier killed in Second World War to return to family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flag carried by Japanese soldier killed in Second World War to return to family

By Press Association
Co-founder and president of the Obon Society Rex Ziak, left, and USS Lexington Museum’s executive director Steve Banta display Japanese soldier Shigeyoshi Mutsuda’s good luck flag (John Oliva/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP/PA)
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during the Second World War was handed over on Thursday by the USS Lexington Museum in Texas to a nonprofit organisation for return to the man’s family.

Known as a Good Luck Flag, it is covered with the signatures of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, his family and friends.

The Corpus Christi museum where it was displayed for 29 years gave the flag to the Obon Society, a nonprofit organisation that has returned about 500 similar flags, known as non-biological human remains, to descendants of Japanese service members killed during the war.

Good-Luck-Flag-Return
Japanese soldier Shigeyoshi Mutsuda’s good luck flag had been aboard the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas, since 1994 (John Oliva/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP/PA)

“This is all that’s left of this man to return to his family,” said Obon Society co-founder Rex Ziak.

“They feel exactly the same as Americans when they receive the bones or teeth” of relatives who were identified and returned decades after being killed in war, he said.

Hirofumi Murabayashi, consul general of Japan in Houston, expressed appreciation to the museum for willingly handing over the flag and said the transfer symbolises the friendship between the US and Japan.

“He (Mutsuda) was killed in action and his body was not found … there’s no remains,” Mr Murabayashi said.

The funeral of Mr Mutsuda’s wife, who died in May at age 102, has been delayed until the flag is returned, Mr Murabayashi said.

The flag, known as Yosegaki Hinomaru, has been displayed at the museum aboard a Second World War aircraft carrier since it was donated in 1994, according to museum director Steve Banta.

He called the donation routine and said the museum has been unable to locate who gave the flag to the museum because of what he called record-keeping issues at the time.

Good-Luck-Flag-Return
A programme from the Japanese flag repatriation ceremony at the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas (John Oliva/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP/PA)

Mr Mutsuda’s signature on the flag was recognised by one of his sons, now 82, who saw an image of the flag and also recognised the signatures of other family, friends and neighbours, confirming the flag was carried by his father, according to Mr Ziak.

The signatures match those in a family photo of Mr Mutsuda holding the flag and surrounded by family members before he left for war, Mr Ziak said.

Who found the the flag and under what circumstances is not known, Mr Ziak said.

“Often soldiers will search battlefields for sensitive information, like maps, and find flags and other things and collect them as souvenirs,” Mr Ziak said.

The flags could be rolled and carried easily and service members “brought them home by the thousands” as souvenirs, according to Mr Ziak.

The tale of how, or even where, such items were found is then often lost to the passage of time, according Mr Ziak, as the veterans return home and store them away until they are found after the service member’s death.

The flag will be returned to the two sons and daughter of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda in Tokyo later this month during a ceremony at a shrine to Japanese war dead in Tokyo.