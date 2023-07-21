Killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel shielded from her family at trial, mother says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel shielded from her family at trial, mother says

By Press Association
Thomas Cashman, 34, who was jailed for a minimum of 42 years for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Merseyside Police/PA)
A drug dealer who killed a nine-year-old girl was shielded from her family in the dock during his trial because they were “intimidating”, her mother has said.

Thomas Cashman, 34, was jailed for a minimum of 42 years for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in Dovecot, Liverpool, after Cashman chased another man into her home.

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, has been campaigning for a change in the law to compel defendants to attend their sentencing hearings after Cashman failed to appear in court as he was jailed for life.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Korbel, who was also injured during Cashman’s attack, said the sentencing hearing was the opportunity for Olivia’s family to have a “voice” and read statements describing the impact of what had happened.

She said of her daughter’s killer: “He’s a coward.

“Right through the trial, even when he was in the dock, there was a blind down constantly.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who has joined the chorus of voices pushing for a change in the law that would force all criminals to attend their sentencing (Peter Byrne/PA)

“He couldn’t see me or any of the family.

“Apparently, we got told, that we were intimidating.

“I wanted to address him. I think that’s why he never came up, because he would have been able to see me.”

She added: “I wanted him to understand the pain that he’s caused, the pain that we went through and the pain we are still going through.”

Ms Korbel appeared on the programme with relatives Kim Alcock and Antonia Elverson, all wearing jumpers decorated with Olivia’s photograph.

Ms Alcock said: “We do not want another family to go through what we did.

“It feels a little like we haven’t got full closure because he hasn’t heard how he’s impacted our whole family, taking our baby away from us.

“It might not have been intentional but he’s done it and we now need the law changed for no-one else to go through this, for other families to get that closure that we didn’t get.”

Last month, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the Government was committed to bringing forward legislation to enable offenders to be compelled to attend their sentencing hearings.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also said the commitment, made by Mr Chalk’s predecessor Dominic Raab, remains “in place”, but has not said whether the legislation will be introduced before the next general election, expected in 2024.

The killers of Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa were also sentenced in their absence after they refused to attend sentencing hearings.

Sex attacker Jordan McSweeney murdered 35-year-old law graduate Ms Aleena as she walked home in Ilford, east London, and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Koci Selamaj received life with at least 36 years for murdering primary school teacher Ms Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an attack on a random woman.