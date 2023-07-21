Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest against judicial overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest against judicial overhaul

By Press Association
Protests against the legislation have gone on for months (AP)
Thousands of Israelis have joined a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the latest protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to push through a controversial overhaul of the judicial system.

Hundreds of protesters became thousands as Israelis joined the 45-mile march throughout the day in a demonstration against one of Israel’s most far-right governments in history.

The demonstrators plan to camp overnight at Shoresh, about 11 miles from Jerusalem, before making their way to Israel’s parliament on Saturday, the Jewish holy day of Shabbat.

The march comes a day after Mr Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the plan, defying demonstrators, growing defections by military reservists and appeals from US President Joe Biden to put the plan on hold.

Israeli protesters
There are widespread concerns the proposed law would undermine the judicial system (AP)

Protesters carried Israelis flags and political signs in a line more than two miles long that wound through olive orchards and farmland. They had left Tel Aviv on Thursday, camping overnight roughly halfway to Jerusalem near the Latrun Monastery.

Rising on Friday to shared meals and coffee, the protesters dismantled their tents as others prayed with their arms wrapped in tefillin before they all began marching again towards Jerusalem and the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Legislators are expected to vote Monday on a bill that would curtail the supreme court’s oversight powers by limiting its ability to strike down decisions it deems “unreasonable”.

The standard is meant as a safeguard to protect against corruption and improper appointments of unqualified people.

The bill is one of several keystone pieces of the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan.

Mr Netanyahu and his allies – a collection of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties – say the plan is needed to curb what they consider excessive powers of unelected judges.

Critics say the legislation will concentrate power in the hands of Mr Netanyahu and his far-right allies and undermine the country’s system of checks and balance. They also say Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has a conflict of interest.

Demonstration in Israel
There is also a concern that Mr Netanyahu has a conflict of interest (AP)

The proposal has bitterly divided the Israeli public and drawn appeals from Mr Biden for Mr Netanyahu to forge a broad national consensus before passing any legislation.

The judicial overhaul plan was announced shortly after Mr Netanyahu took office as Prime Minister following November’s parliamentary elections. It was Israel’s fifth election in under four years, with all of the votes serving as a referendum on his leadership.

Presidents of major Israeli universities said they would hold a strike on Sunday to protest against the bill, local media reported.

Doctors held a two-hour “warning strike” on Wednesday against the proposed overhaul, which they said would wreak havoc on the healthcare system by granting politicians greater control over public health.

They vowed more severe measures if the bill is voted through.