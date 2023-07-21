Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

By Press Association
A warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
A warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russian cruise missiles have destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region, Ukrainian officials said, as the Kremlin’s forces expanded their targets following three days of bombardment of the region’s Black Sea port infrastructure.

Hours later, seven Russian missiles also damaged what officials described as an “important infrastructure facility” south-west of the port city of Odesa, in what appeared to be part of an ongoing Kremlin effort to cripple Ukraine’s Black Sea food exports.

During the night, two missiles struck the agricultural storage facility, starting a fire, and while workers fought to put it out another missile struck, destroying farm and firefighting equipment, the southern Odesa region’s governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attack injured two people and destroyed 100 metric tonnes of peas and 20 metric tonnes of barley, according to the governor.

Russia Navy Drills
Russian forces have taken part in drills in the Black Sea (Russian defence ministry Press Service via AP)

The attack was small-scale in comparison with barrages in recent days that put Odesa in Russia’s sights after Moscow tore up a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

Russia targeted Ukrainian critical grain export infrastructure after vowing to retaliate over an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Though Friday’s strike was more muted, the recent uptick in attacks has kept people in Odesa on edge.

“The enemy is continuing terror, and it’s undoubtedly related to the grain deal,” said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South.

Both Russia and Ukraine have announced that they will treat ships travelling to each other’s Black Sea ports as potential military targets.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the recent barrages in southern Ukraine are part of an overarching strategy.

Building on fire
Emergency services work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

“The Russian military’s intensifying strikes against Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure and threats of maritime escalation are likely a part of a Kremlin effort to leverage Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and exact extensive concessions from the West,” it said in an assessment.

The Russian defence ministry, meanwhile, said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal off a section of the Black Sea.

In the manoeuvres, a missile boat fired anti-ship cruise missiles at a mock target in the north-western part of the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the resignation of the country’s culture minister, suggesting the ministry’s spending was misguided during wartime.

“Paving stones, city decorations, and fountains can wait till after the victory,” he said.

The move follows a series of recent scandals related to the expenditure of local authorities across the country, such as the repair of a cobblestone road in Kyiv’s city centre or a renovation of a city fountain in a western Ukraine city.