Council leader denies fraud, income tax evasion and possessing cocaine

By Press Association
Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny leaving Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A council leader charged with 22 criminal offences, including multiple counts of fraud, income tax evasion and possession of cocaine, has appeared in court alongside his deputy leader.

Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, denied all the allegations against him during a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The local authority’s deputy leader, Thomas Hollis, pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Localism Act 2011, relating to an alleged failure to declare his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property.

Zadrozny was arrested last November along with five other councillors from his party, the Ashfield Independents, as part of investigations into alleged fraud.

Jason Zadrozny court case
Thomas Hollis leaving Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The charges against the 43-year-old comprise 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five of converting or transferring criminal property, four of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax, and one of possession of cocaine.

The court heard the total sum of the fraud is alleged to be more than £10,000 while the total relating to alleged evasion of income tax is £9,685.

Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, represents the Larwood ward and has previously denied wrongdoing by him and his party colleagues.

He was first elected to the council in 2007 as a Liberal Democrat, serving as leader until 2009, and has served in the role since 2018 for his current party.

He has also sat on Nottinghamshire County Council since 2007, first for the Sutton-in-Ashfield North division and latterly for Ashfields.

Police have said that his fraud charges relate to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire County Council funds between February 14 2018 and February 16 2021.

The money laundering charges date from April 2018 to June 2019, the income tax charges from January 2007 to February 2022, and the drug charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on September 10 2021.

Jason Zadrozny faces 22 charges (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Hollis, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, represents the Huthwaite & Brierley ward and he has also served on Nottinghamshire County Council from 2013, representing Sutton-in-Ashfield West and latterly Sutton West.

He is alleged to have failed to notify Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council of an interest in a property in Skegby between 2019 and 2021.

District Judge Grace Leong granted Zadrozny unconditional bail and ordered him to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 18.

During the hearing Zadrozny spoke only to confirm his personal details, to reply “not guilty to all matters” when invited to indicate pleas, and to thank the district judge as he left the courtroom.

Hollis, 30, was also given unconditional bail until a three-day trial at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 10.