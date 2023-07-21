Lorry driver jailed over crash that killed off-duty Essex Police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorry driver jailed over crash that killed off-duty Essex Police officer

By Press Association
Pc Tristan Baker was killed in the collision (Essex Police/PA)
Pc Tristan Baker was killed in the collision (Essex Police/PA)

A lorry driver who was vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations has been jailed for seven years for causing the death of an off-duty police officer by dangerous driving.

Robert Harrison’s lorry crashed into Pc Tris Baker’s car on the A1060 in Roxwell, Essex on September 23, 2021, killing the 41-year-old officer.

A subsequent investigation found that 38-year-old Harrison, of St Clair Close, Clacton-on-Sea, was “vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations such as driving on a familiar road”, Essex Police said.

The defendant slept only between five and six hours per night and needed “strong doses of caffeine in order to carry out his day-to-day responsibilities”, the force said.

He was found guilty at an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving and sentenced at the same court on Thursday to seven years in prison, Essex Police said.

Harrison was also banned from driving for five years, which will come into effect on his release from prison.

Mr Baker was a Children and Young Person Officer based in Brentwood.

Inspector Mark Fraser, who led the investigation, said: “Tristan was a much loved family man and colleague and is dearly missed by those who knew him.

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with his partner Faye and his family.

“His death was completely avoidable.

“Robert Harrison’s actions were reckless and had devastating, tragic consequences and he will now face the foreseeable future in prison as a result.

“While no sentence will ever change what has happened, I hope today’s outcome will bring some comfort to those close to Tris.”