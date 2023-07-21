Wealthy Russian businessman loses fight over detained superyacht

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Wealthy Russian businessman loses fight over detained superyacht

By Press Association
The superyacht Phi was detained last spring (PA)
The superyacht Phi was detained last spring (PA)

A wealthy Russian businessman has lost a High Court fight with the Government over the detention of his superyacht.

Sergei Naumenko wanted a judge to make an order setting aside a Government decision to detain the Phi as part of a sanctions regime following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But Sir Ross Cranston has ruled against him after considering evidence at a High Court hearing in London.

Grant Shapps by superyacht the Phi in March 2022
Grant Shapps by superyacht the Phi in March 2022 (James Manning/PA)

Mr Naumenko argued that then transport secretary Grant Shapps was wrong to decide to detain the yacht in spring 2022.

He argued that the detention was a “disproportionate interference” with his property rights.

The judge heard how following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the National Crime Agency and Border Force Maritime Intelligence Bureau investigated vessels with connections to Russia – and the Phi had been identified as a “vessel of interest”.

Mr Shapps had exercised detention powers, on the grounds that the yacht was “owned, controlled or operated by a person connected with Russia”, and decided that detaining the yacht was in the “public interest”.

Sir Ross concluded that the detention of the yacht interfered with Mr Naumenko’s “property rights”.

But he indicated that the public interest in the UK’s attempt to have as “deep an impact as possible” on Russia through a sanctions regime was greater.

He said Mr Naumenko had “great wealth” and did not claim to be “suffering financial hardship” because of the detention of a “luxury superyacht”.

Sir Ross heard that the Phi, which measures 58.5 metres – nearly 200 feet, had been moored at South Dock in the West India & Millwall Docks, in London, in December 2021 – and remained there.

“London was her first port of arrival following her delivery as a newly-built vessel by the Royal Huisman Shipyard in the Netherlands,” said the judge in a written ruling published on Friday.

“She came to London partly for tax reasons (she was to be onward exported into the EU), and partly at the invitation of a British magazine to participate in the World Superyacht Awards.

“Following that winter stopover, she was due to leave London for Malta on 28 March 2022, followed by post-delivery warranty works in Mallorca, and a chartering season in the Mediterranean.”

The judge said there was no evidence that Mr Naumenko held any political or administrative position in Russia, nor evidence that he had any connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said Mr Naumenko had not been “designated” under sanctions regulations.