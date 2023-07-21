In Pictures: Crooner Tony Bennett stayed at top in career that took off in 1950s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

In Pictures: Crooner Tony Bennett stayed at top in career that took off in 1950s

By Press Association
US singer Tony Bennett ahead of a 19-day UK tour in 1971 (Archive/PA)
US singer Tony Bennett ahead of a 19-day UK tour in 1971 (Archive/PA)

Tony Bennett’s death at the age of 96 follows a career that first brought him to prominence in the 1950s.

Anthony Benedetto was born in New York City in 1926 and died there but not before a career that took him around the world and won him legions of new admirers even in his swansong years.

Collaborations with the likes of Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse showed his constant ability to reinvent himself for new generations.

The then Queen talking with Americans Jack Benny and Tony Bennett and Britain’s Shirley Bassey (PA)
The then Queen talking with Americans Jack Benny and Tony Bennett and Britain’s Shirley Bassey in 1965 (PA)
Music – Tony Bennett – London
Singer Tony Bennett is fitted by a tailor in Mount Street, London (Archive/PA)
Music – Tony Bennett – London
American singer Tony Bennett joins locals on a park bench in London (Archive/PA)

A regular visitor to Europe, the singer’s Italian roots in the southern province of Calabria helped him cross boundaries, although after diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 he took a well-earned rest from touring.

He also dabbled in art but will chiefly be remembered for his singing voice.

Rod Steiger and Tony Bennett
Actor Rod Steiger and singer Tony Bennett at St Paul’s Cathedral, London (Archive/PA)
Tony Bennett death
Tony Bennett and his second wife Sandra Grant, with their daughter Joanna (PA)
Tony Bennett art exhibition
Veteran singer Tony Bennett shows off some of his work during the opening of his art exhibition What My Heart Sees (Matthew Fearn/PA)
2021 Jazz FM Awards
Singer Tony Bennett hailed jazz as a ‘treasured art form’ as he accepted the lifetime achievement award at the 2021 Jazz FM Awards (Mark Seliger/Jazz FM/PA)
TB
Tony Bennett in the Royal Box on Centre Court during the 2010 Championships at Wimbledon (Rebecca Nolan/PA)

Bennett had served in the Second World War and still performed until 2021, years after his diagnosis, before finally calling time.

iTunes Festival 2014 – London
Tony Bennett performs at the Roundhouse in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett turns on the Christmas tree lights at the Rockefeller building in New York (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Singer Tony Bennett (right) receives a hug from former US president Bill Clinton during A Night At The Apollo (Stan Honda/PA)
Singer Tony Bennett receives a hug from former US president Bill Clinton during A Night At The Apollo (Stan Honda/PA)
Music – Melody Maker Awards – London
Tony Bennett at the Melody Maker Awards in the Savoy Hotel, London (Archive/PA)
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett performing on stage in London (Michael Walter/PA)