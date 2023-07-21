Pair jailed for manslaughter of grandfather mistakenly targeted in arson attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair jailed for manslaughter of grandfather mistakenly targeted in arson attack

By Press Association
George Redmond, 76, who died following a fire at his home in Old Swan, Liverpool (Family handout/PA)
Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of a grandfather whose home was mistakenly targeted in a “revenge” arson attack.

George Redmond, 76, died just over two weeks after the front door of his home in Old Swan, Liverpool, was set alight by Wayne Hepburn in the early hours of September 1 last year.

Hepburn, 47, was jailed for 15 years at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday after the court heard he drove to the area in a stolen car and was seen on CCTV carrying a petrol can to the couple’s home, pouring fuel over their front door and setting it alight – with the flames appearing to engulf him as well before he fled the scene.

Wayne Hepburn
The defendant refused to appear for his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

Sentencing, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “He has shown his contempt for these proceedings and frankly cowardly contempt for the victims of this offending by his refusal to attend court today.”

The court was told Hepburn was acting with Fraser Dolman, 37, who was jailed for 16 years and three months for his role in the attack and for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Henry Riding, prosecuting, said: “This, in the opinion of the police and the Crown, was some form of revenge attack, carried out as a warning to those involved with Mr Dolman in drugs trafficking offences.”

Fraser Dolman
He said it was accepted that Hepburn got “it wrong” when looking for the premises he aimed to target, because the numbers on the cul-de-sac were numbered sequentially.

He added: “This was meant to be targeting somebody else’s premises. The defendants did not necessarily appreciate or think there was somebody in the premises.”

The court heard Mr Redmond’s wife Mary was woken by her husband shouting from downstairs at about 3am and saw smoke engulfing the stairs.

Neighbours were able to extinguish the fire and help the couple out of the house, but Mr Redmond broke his hip as he fell while trying to escape.

Mr Riding said the grandfather had been in poor health at the time of the arson attack, but the opinion of Home Office pathologist Dr Jonathan Medcalf was that the injury and treatment made a more than minimal contribution to his death on September 16.

Judge Menary described the incident as a “dreadful, cowardly attack” with “catastrophic” consequences for Mr Redmond and his family.

He said: “The fact of the matter is, George Redmond should not have died when he did or in the circumstances in which he did.”

Reading the family statement to the court, Mr Redmond’s daughter, Kathryn Bushnell, said: “Nobody should ever be subjected to such a horrific attack in their own home.

“The fear and stress he experienced in hospital after the attack will stay with us forever. A fear our mum still lives through every single day.”

Liverpool Crown Court
Chris Hudson, defending Hepburn, said: “He is clearly a follower rather than a leader. It was bungling ineptitude, that’s no consolation for those who have suffered the consequences.”

Hepburn, who was living in Leigh, Greater Manchester, at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, as well as three counts of burglary, one attempted burglary and one count of fraud by false representation related to separate incidents.

Dolman, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, admitted manslaughter, conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Female relatives of Dolman shouted “see you in a bit, babe”, “love you, our kid” and “f*** ‘em” as they left court.

A third defendant, James Goulding, 26, of St Helens, Merseyside, was jailed for six years after admitting two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson which he had faced were ordered to lie on the file.