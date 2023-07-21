Trump’s firm and his former lawyer Michael Cohen settle lawsuit over legal bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump’s firm and his former lawyer Michael Cohen settle lawsuit over legal bills

By Press Association
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen claimed in his lawsuit that the Trump Organisation had promised to pay his legal expenses (Mary Altaffer/AP/PA)
Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Mr Cohen’s claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after becoming entangled in investigations into the former president.

Lawyers for the two sides told the judge they had reached a settlement during a video conference on Friday in Manhattan, just as Mr Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was due to go to trial on Monday in a state court. Details of the agreement were not made public.

Mr Cohen said on Friday the matter “has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties”.

Mr Cohen claimed in his lawsuit that the Trump Organisation had promised to pay his legal expenses and did so for a time, footing more than 1.7 million dollars (£1.32 million) in legal fees.

Former president Donald Trump’s company the Trump Organisation had disputed that it made certain promises over finances to his former lawyer Michael Cohen (Charlie Neibergall/AP/PA)

But, Mr Cohen said, the company reneged after he began co-operating with federal prosecutors in their investigations related to Mr Trump’s business dealings in Russia and attempts to silence women with embarrassing stories about his personal life.

Mr Cohen’s lawyers stopped representing him after the company stopped paying. His lawsuit said that harmed his ability to respond to the federal investigations.

In court papers, the Trump Organisation has disputed that it made certain promises and has said it satisfied any obligations it did have. The company also has argued that Mr Cohen’s involvement in the federal investigations was not an outgrowth of his former job but rather a personal decision to try to reduce his own criminal legal exposure as an indictment loomed.

Jury selection in the case began on Monday, with a trial due to start next week. Among the prospective jurors, more than half said they had strong opinions about Mr Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Several said their feelings toward him were intense enough that they would not be able to fairly evaluate evidence.

Donald Trump Jr was expected to have given evidence in the lawsuit (Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

While the former president would not have been a witness in the trial, his son Donald Trump Jr was expected to give evidence.

Mr Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple charges, admitting that he lied to Congress, violated campaign finance laws through excessive political contributions, lied to multiple banks to obtain financing and evaded income taxes by failing to report more than four million dollars (£3.1 million) in income.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, although he served nearly two-thirds of it at home, released after the Covid-19 outbreak overwhelmed the nation’s prisons.

He then became a key witness in the New York grand jury proceeding that led to Mr Trump’s April indictment on charges of falsifying Trump Organisation records to protect Mr Trump’s 2016 candidacy by suppressing claims that he had had extramarital sexual encounters.

Mr Trump denied those encounters, and he pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. He cast the case as a Democratic district attorney’s attempt to blunt his ongoing campaign to return to the White House in 2025.

Mr Trump has now sued Mr Cohen, accusing him of violating a company confidentiality agreement, breaching ethical standards for lawyers and maliciously “spreading falsehoods” about Mr Trump.

A Cohen spokesman, attorney Lanny Davis, responded that Mr Trump was abusing the legal system to harass Mr Cohen.