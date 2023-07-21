Police in Guatemala search party offices of progressive presidential candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police in Guatemala search party offices of progressive presidential candidate

By Press Association
A vehicle from the Public Ministry sits outside the Seed Movement political party during a raid in Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP/PA)
Guatemalan agents and police raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo on Friday as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation.

Andrea Reyes, a lawyer and party member, confirmed that the agents and police had come to search for documents. The Attorney General’s office also confirmed the search.

In an audio recording shared with journalists, Mr Arevalo denounced the raid as illegal and said it “is part of the political persecution that the corrupt minority that knows it is losing power day by day is carrying out to try to intimidate us, to try to derail the electoral process … to try to topple democracy.”

Police stand outside the Seed Movement political party during a raid by the Public Ministry, or Attorney General’s office, in Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP/PA)

The raid followed allegations earlier on Friday by Guatemalan electoral authorities that a number of state actors were attempting to interfere with the country’s presidential election.

The electoral authorities sought an order from the country’s highest court to protect the electoral process.

The country’s political system has been in disarray since the progressive Mr Arevalo came a surprising second in an initial round of voting June 25 — setting him on course to face conservative former first lady Sandra Torres in a run-off in August.

Certification of last month’s results were delayed for two weeks and the Attorney General’s office announced an investigation into how the party had gathered the necessary signatures several years earlier to form.

Prosecutors initially won a suspension of the party’s legal status from a judge, but the Constitutional Court granted a preliminary injunction blocking it.

As part of that investigation, agents searched the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for a second time on Thursday. That led the tribunal to seek an injunction from the Constitutional Court on Friday to protect the electoral process.

Mr Arevalo is scheduled to Ms Torres, the first round’s leader, in a run-off election on August 20 to succeed President Alejandro Giammattei.