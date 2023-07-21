Brazilian petrochemical company agrees to pay £277m to city affected by mining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brazilian petrochemical company agrees to pay £277m to city affected by mining

By Press Association
Homes stand abandoned because of the threat of ground subsidence caused by the Braskem mine in Maceio, Alagoas state, Brazil (Eraldo PeresAP/PA)
Brazil’s petrochemical giant Braskem has said it has reached a 356 million dollar (£277 million) settlement with a coastal city where four decades of the company’s rock salt mining destroyed five urban neighbourhoods and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Around 200,000 people in the Alagoas state’s capital of Maceio were affected by the excessive extraction of rock salt, according to the Brazil Senate’s website.

In recent years, several Maceio communities became ghost towns as residents accepted Braskem’s payouts to relocate.

Brazil Mining Settlement
Paulo Sergio Doe, his wife Alessandra Cavalcante Doe and their children stand outside their home behind a sign which reads ‘Braskem Assassin. We are Resistance’ in the Pinheiro neighborhood of Maceio, Alagoas state, Brazil (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA)

The settlement — about 1.7 billion Brazilian reais — between Braskem and Maceio will be used for structural works in the city and for a residents’ support fund, the municipality said in a statement. The agreement does not invalidate negotiations between Braskem and the residents of the affected areas, it added.

The company has so far paid over 3.7 billion reais (£602 million) in various compensations, including financial aid, Braskem said earlier this month. It said that Friday’s settlement “represents yet another important advance” in the issue of Alagoas.

According to Braskem, more than 17,000 residents — or over 90% of all residents that the company plans to compensate — and more than 5,000 businesses had received compensation by the end of June.

Local activists were less enthusiastic following Friday’s announcement.

Pastor Wellington Santos at the Baptist church in Pinheiro, one of the affected neighbourhoods, said he recognises the funds will be used to “modernise the city and make it even more beautiful,” but wondered whether any amount of money could compensate for the destruction.

Alexandre Sampaio, who heads an association of the mining victims, said the full extend of the mining damage is difficult to comprehend.

Brazil Mining Settlement
A school stands abandoned because of the threat of ground subsidence caused by the Braskem mine in the Pinheiro neighborhood of Maceio, Alagoas state, Brazil (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA)

“The real size of the damage caused to the health, education, social assistance, infrastructure, urban mobility, material and immaterial historical heritage is not clear,” Mr Sampaio said.

Braskem is one of the biggest petrochemical companies in the Americas, owned primarily by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras and construction giant Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht.

Petrobras is currently negotiating a potential sale of Braskem.

Rock salt mining is a process of extracting salt from deep underground deposits. However, brine-filled cavities left behind when the salt has been extracted can eventually collapse, causing the soil above to settle. Structures built on top of such areas can topple.