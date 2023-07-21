Man convicted of stalking Labour MP Michael Amesbury

A man has been found guilty of stalking Labour MP Michael Amesbury, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Stephen Cowell, 56, stalked the MP for Weaver Vale, Cheshire, on four occasions between June and August 2022, according to a CPS release.

Cowell had denied stalking the politician but will be sentenced for the offence on August 18 following a conviction after trial at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

On June 9 last year, Cowell was seen “loitering” around the politician’s office, staring through the glass, shortly after he asked security staff in the nearby Runcorn Shopping City about guards and cameras.

Mr Amesbury left the office around 4.30pm and walked to his car at which point he was approached by Cowell who asked him how he was going to solve the housing crisis and who persisted in his questioning and followed the MP to his vehicle.

The politician got into his car but Cowell put his hand on the door to prevent Mr Amesbury from closing it before the MP, who was then shadow minister for housing and planning, gave him his business card and told him to contact him through normal channels.

A week later on June 16, Mr Amesbury’s constituency staff spotted Cowell lingering near the office again while security guards at Runcorn Shopping City saw him in the same area over a month later on July 27.

On August 3 last year, Cowell was seen in Frodsham in the area where Mr Amesbury lives, “waiting” for the MP at a local Costa Coffee.

The politician was again confronted on the way to his car from the coffee shop, with Cowell “leaning into” the vehicle as Mr Amesbury tried to leave.

He said the conversation also centred around housing and that Cowell “showed racist thinking”, according to the CPS.

The MP reported him to the police and Cowell was arrested later that day.

After he was cautioned, Cowell is said to have told police: “There will be CCTV of it. He threatened me, I didn’t threaten him.”

He said he wanted to talk to his MP about housing and denied “any sinister intent” towards Mr Amesbury, insisting he would “rather not see him ever again”.

Senior crown prosecutor Simon Green, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service’s case was that CCTV of Mr Cowell’s behaviour on these occasions and his actions and demeanour to Mr Amesbury amounted to stalking.

“He could have raised any concerns regarding his situation in a straightforward manner by using the contact details on the MP’s business card he had been given. But he didn’t do any of this.

“His behaviour became increasingly odd and intimidating, to the point the MP felt compelled to call the police.

“Members of Parliament perform a vital public service representing the needs and concerns of their constituents.

“It is vital that they feel safe in doing this and that the actions of those who try and intimidate them are met with the force of the law where necessary.”