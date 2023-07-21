Jurassic Coast walkers warned after large landslip in Dorset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurassic Coast walkers warned after large landslip in Dorset

By Press Association
The Jurassic Coast, Dorset (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Jurassic Coast, Dorset (Steve Parsons/PA)

Walkers visiting the Jurassic Coast have been warned to stay away from cliff edges after a large landslip overnight at Seatown, Dorset.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service also urged people to avoid sitting at the base of the cliffs.

In a post on Facebook, they said : “Please remember that if you are visiting the coast and walking the coast path, stay away from cliff edges and don’t sit at the base of the cliffs.”

They added that cliff falls are a “greater risk” due to recent dry weather.

Dorset Council tweeted: “It seems to be another movement of the older slipped material. This may leave the remaining cliffs even more vulnerable to further collapse .

“Take care – don’t walk on recent falls, stay away from cliff edges and bases.”

The Jurassic Coast Trust tweeted: “Be cautious and do not put yourself at risk.

“If you are in these areas, stay away from cliff edges and do not sit at the base of cliffs.”

In July 2012, Charlotte Blackman, 22, died after being buried by tonnes of rock following the collapse of a cliff on a beach further up the coast from Seatown in Burton Bradstock.

She was killed as horrified onlookers, including her father and boyfriend, tried to reach her before another huge section of cliff gave way.

Miss Blackman, of Heanor, Derbyshire, was on holiday with her family and boyfriend when tragedy struck at Hive Beach.