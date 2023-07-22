AC Milan sign Switzerland striker Noah Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AC Milan sign Switzerland striker Noah Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg

By Press Association
Noah Okafor has joined AC Milan (Steven Paston/PA)
AC Milan have signed forward Noah Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 23-year-old Switzerland international has put pen to paper on a five-year deal running until June 30, 2028.

Okafor came through the youth ranks at Basel, making his professional debut in 2018 and scoring seven goals in 54 games.

He moved to Salzburg in January 2020 and attracted the attention of Milan after netting 34 times in 110 appearances, helping the club to four Austrian Bundesliga titles and three Austrian Cups.

In announcing the move, a message on the Salzburg Twitter feed read: “Noah Okafor has joined @acmilan on a permanent transfer.

“We’d like to thank him for the massive contributions he made to our club, and wish him nothing but the absolute best as he joins one of the biggest clubs in the world. See you soon, Noah.”

Okafor made his international debut in June 2019 against England, while his first Switzerland goal secured his country’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

He was included in the squad for the finals and came on as a substitute in three of Switzerland’s four games.