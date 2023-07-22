‘Very special’ orangutan born which could spark new generation of the species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Very special’ orangutan born which could spark new generation of the species

By Press Association
Orangutan Jingga shows off her baby to visitors at Blackpool Zoo (Michael Holmes/PA)
Orangutan Jingga shows off her baby to visitors at Blackpool Zoo (Michael Holmes/PA)

A “very special” baby orangutan, whose birth could kickstart a new generation of the critically endangered species, has been shown off by his proud mother.

The five-week-old, yet to be named, is Blackpool Zoo’s first Bornean orangutan baby for more than 20 years and has boosted conservation efforts.

On Saturday his mother, Jingga, 13, thrilled visitors to the Lancashire tourist attraction by holding him towards the viewing windows with her arms outstretched and head bowed.

Baby orangutan
The five-week-old is Blackpool Zoo’s first Bornean orangutan baby for more than 20 years (Michael Holmes/PA)

The baby, who will stay with his mother until he is about seven years old so he can develop the skills needed to be independent, smiled through the glass as visitors murmured excitedly and filmed on their mobile phones.

He was born as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) and described as “very special” by keepers when they announced his birth in June.

Zoo boss Darren Webster said: “The arrival of this very special baby is wonderful news, not just for us here at Blackpool Zoo, but for the species too.”

He added: “The Bornean orangutan was classified as critically endangered in July 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“This means that this species now faces an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

“This makes breeding programmes such as the EEP absolutely vital, and we are hoping that this is the start of a new generation of beautiful Bornean orangutans here at Blackpool Zoo.”

Jingga arrived at the zoo from her birthplace, Barcelona, in 2017.

The baby’s father, Kawan, also 13, arrived from a Dutch zoo in 2022 and was picked to form a breeding group after talks with EEP experts and specialist keepers.

Blackpool Zoo has been at the centre of several big conservation projects recently.

In May it welcomed three new lionesses to keep its sole lion Khari company in a new £1.5 million big cat habitat, where a male tiger also joined tigress Alyona earlier this month.

In 2019 it introduced male Asian elephant Emmett to its parade of females in the hope of generating a “multi-generational herd”.