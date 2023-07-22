Travellers hope for an easier summer getaway on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travellers hope for an easier summer getaway on Sunday

By Press Association
Lorries and cars queue at the Port of Dover (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Holidaymakers will be hoping to avoid fresh travel misery on Sunday as they try to get away for their summer holidays.

Queues of traffic and rail strikes hampered travellers on Saturday who set off on trips after many schools across England broke up for the summer holidays.

Saturday started with departing passengers being warned  it could take 90 minutes to pass through border checks at the Port of Dover, but by 10.35pm a P&O Ferries update said there were  currently “small  queues” to contend with.

Officials had said the traffic was moving “according to plan” at the English Channel port in Kent, with more than 31,000 passengers setting sail for France by early evening.

It came after a day of misery on the railways where a walkout by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at 14 train companies disrupted services and left some areas having no trains all day.

Their dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions has been going on for more than a year now.

The operators are all based in England but some run services into Wales and Scotland.

An overtime ban by the drivers’ union Aslef also hit services on Saturday.

Gatwick Airport had told passengers that their journey there could still be affected by the strike as there would be a “late start-up” on Sunday.

Golf spectators watch The Open in the rain
Golf spectators watch the action in the rain during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

It advised travellers: “This weekend, industrial rail action may impact your journey to the airport. There will be a reduced train service & we expect our car parks to be busier. Please plan your trip in advance and check our website for alternative travel options.”

The RAC said it would be a “busy weekend on the roads” with an estimated 3.1 million leisure trips expected on Saturday and 2.5 million on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the start of the summer break will leave the UK to cope with bursts of heavy rain, forecasters said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for all of Sunday covering Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands, North East England, North West England and Wales, saying that heavy downpours could cause disruption.

The Met Office said: “Periods of rain, heavy at times, will occur across northern England and parts of North Wales during Sunday, bringing fairly widespread 20-30mm of rain with a few places, mainly over high ground, perhaps seeing 50-70mm.

“Following a wet Saturday, some impacts are possible to travel and outdoor events, before the rain gradually eases and starts to clear southwards during Sunday night.”

In an effort to help families travel more easily, children aged 10 and over will be able to enter the UK using eGates across 15 air and rail ports from Monday, the Home Office said.

With passenger volumes expected to return to 2019 levels this summer, and some ports exceeding those volumes, Border Force expects to see more than 34 million air arrivals coming through UK passport control over the coming months.

More than 400,000 children aged 10 and 11 are projected to use eGates this year.