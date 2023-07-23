Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having pacemaker fitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having pacemaker fitted

By Press Association
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker on Sunday, his office confirmed.

In a short statement, Mr Netanyahu’s office said Israel’s leader would be placed under sedation with justice minister Yariv Levin standing in for him.

The procedure comes one week after Mr Netanyahu was taken to hospital for what his office described as dehydration.

In a brief videotaped statement, Mr Netanyahu said he had been fitted with a monitoring device last week. An alarm on the device beeped on Saturday night, meaning he needed a pacemaker immediately.

Israel Politics
Thousands of Israelis march to Jerusalem in protest of plans by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

“I feel excellent, but I listen to my doctors,” he said.

Israel faces widespread street protests over Mr Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan, masterminded by Mr Lenin, which has triggered months of protests.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets on Saturday night to demonstrate ahead of a key parliament vote on Monday.

The prime minister’s office said he would receive the pacemaker at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, where he was treated last week.

Mr Netanyahu said he expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday and head to the Knesset, or parliament, ahead of the expected vote on his overhaul.