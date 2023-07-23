Spain’s voters to deliver verdict as country goes to the polls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain’s voters to deliver verdict as country goes to the polls

By Press Association
Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijoo, left, shakes hands with Spain’s prime minister and Socialist candidate Pedro Sanchez (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Spanish voters go to the polls in a general election that could make Spain the latest European Union member to swing to the right.

The country’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections in May.

Mr Sanchez has been premier since 2018.

Most opinion polls for Sunday’s voting have put the ring-wing Popular Party, which won the May vote, ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party if they want to form a government.

Such a coalition would return a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.

A supporter of Vox far right party wrapped in a Spanish flag attends an election campaign event in Guadalajara, Spain (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Opposing them are the Socialists and a new movement called Sumar that brings together 15 small leftist parties for the first time ever.

With no party expected to garner an absolute majority, the choice is basically between another leftist coalition and a partnership of the right and the far right.

Mr Sanchez’s government has steered Spain through the Covid-19 pandemic and dealt with an inflation-driven economic downturn made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But his dependency on fringe parties to his minority coalition afloat, including separatist forces from Catalonia and the Basque Country, and his passing of a slew of liberal-minded laws may cost him his job.

The right-wing parties dislike everything about Mr Sanchez, saying he has betrayed and ruined Spain.

Spain Election
A woman walks past pink sun umbrellas that the Sumar party gave out (Paul White/AP)

They vow to roll back dozens of his laws, many which have benefited millions of citizens and thousands of companies.

The election takes place at the height of summer, with millions of voters likely to be on holiday away from their regular polling places.

But postal voting requests have soared, and officials have estimated a 70% election turnout.

Coming on the tail of a month of heat waves, temperatures are expected to average above 35C (95F) and to rise between five and 10 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the country on Sunday.

Spain’s 36 million voters will be able to cast their ballots between 9am and 8pm (0700 and 1800 GMT), with near-final results expected by midnight.