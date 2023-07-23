Joe Biden to establish monument for lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Biden to establish monument for lynched black teenager Emmett Till

By Press Association
President Joe Biden adjusts his jacket after putting it on as he arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honouring Emmett Till, the black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi, and his mother, a White House official said.

Mr Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi, according to the official.

The individual spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House had not formally announced the president’s plans.

Tuesday is the anniversary of Emmett’s birth in 1941.

The monument will protect places that are central to the story of Emmett’s life and death at age 14, the acquittal of his white killers and his mother’s activism.

Emmett’s mother’s insistence on an open coffin to show the world how her son had been brutalised and Jet’s magazine’s decision to publish photos of his mutilated body helped galvanise the Civil Rights Movement.

Mr Biden’s decision also comes at a fraught time in the United States over matters concerning race.

Conservative leaders are pushing back against the teaching of slavery and black history in public schools, as well as the incorporation of diversity, equity and inclusion programmes from college classrooms to corporate boardrooms.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris criticised a revised black history curriculum in Florida that includes teaching that enslaved people benefited from the skills they learned at the hands of the people who denied them freedom.

The Florida Board of Education approved the curriculum to satisfy legislation signed by governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who has accused public schools of liberal indoctrination.

“How is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanisation?” Ms Harris asked in a speech delivered from Jacksonville, Florida.

Mr DeSantis said he had no role in devising his state’s new education standards but defended the components on how enslaved people benefited.

“All of that is rooted in whatever is factual,” he said in response.

The monument to Emmett and his mother will include three sites in the two states.

The Illinois site is Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville, a historically black neighbourhood on Chicago’s South Side.

Thousands of people gathered at the church to mourn Emmett in September 1955.

The Mississippi locations are Graball Landing, believed to be where Emmett’s mutilated body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where Emmett’s killers were tried and acquitted by an all-white jury.

Emmett was visiting relatives in Mississippi when Carolyn Bryant Donham said the 14-year-old Emmett whistled and made sexual advances at her while she worked in a store in the small community of Money.

Emmett was later abducted and his body eventually pulled from the Tallahatchie River, where he had been tossed after he was shot and weighted down with a cotton gin fan.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were tried on murder charges about a month after Emmett was killed, but an all-white Mississippi jury acquitted them.

Months later, they confessed to killing Emmett in a paid interview with Look magazine.

Mr Bryant was married to Ms Donham in 1955.

She died earlier this year.

The monument will be the fourth Mr Biden has created since taking office in 2021, and just his latest tribute to the younger Emmett.

For Black History Month this year, Mr Biden hosted a screening of the movie Till, a drama about his lynching.

In March 2022, Mr Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law.

Congress had first considered such legislation more than 120 years ago.

The Justice Department announced in December 2021 that it was closing its investigation into Emmett’s killing.