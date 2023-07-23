Boy charged over serious assault in Dublin By Press Association July 23 2023, 4.33pm Share Boy charged over serious assault in Dublin Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4581055/boy-charged-over-serious-assault-in-dublin/ Copy Link A US tourist was assaulted on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre on Wednesday (Alamy/PA) A male youth has been charged in connection with the serious assault of a US tourist in central Dublin. On Sunday, gardai announced the juvenile had been arrested. He later appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997. He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children’s Court again on Thursday. Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was injured in an attack on Talbot Street on Wednesday.