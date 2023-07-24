Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

By Press Association
A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Talks between the UN Command and North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North from South Korea are underway, the group’s deputy commander said.

General Andrew Harrison said the process started through a communications line set up under the armistice agreement that stopped the fighting of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

He said the wellbeing of Private Travis King remains the command’s primary concern but refused to give more details, citing the sensitivity of the discussions.

Private Travis King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarised Zone a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the US (Family handout/AP)

North Korea has kept publicly quiet about Mr King, who crossed the heavily armed border last Tuesday while he was meant to be heading to Fort Bliss in Texas.

US officials have expressed concern about his safety and said North Korea was ignoring their requests for information about him.

The update came as South Korea’s military said a nuclear-propelled US submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island in the second deployment of a major American naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month.

The arrival of the USS Annapolis adds to the allies’ show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear-armed submarine to arrive in South Korea since the 1980s.

South Korean navy sailors wave as the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis arrives at a naval base on Jeju Island
North Korea reacted to its arrival in Busan by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed US naval vessels.

Between those launches, North Korea’s defence minister issued a veiled threat insisting the Kentucky’s docking in South Korea could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon against it.

North Korea has used similar rhetoric before but the statement underscored how much relations are strained now.

Analysts say North Korea may wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information about Mr King to maximise leverage and add urgency to US efforts to secure his release.

Some say North Korea may try to wrest concessions from Washington, such as tying his release to the United States cutting back its military activities with South Korea.

A TV screen shows US President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news programme reporting on American soldier Travis King at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea
The US and South Korea have been expanding their combined military exercises and increasing regional deployments of American strategic assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

The Annapolis, whose main mission is destroying enemy ships and submarines, is powered by a nuclear reactor but armed with conventional weapons.

It mainly docked at Jeju to load supplies but Jang Do Young, a spokesperson of South Korea’s navy, said the US and South Korean militaries were discussing whether to arrange training involving the vessel.