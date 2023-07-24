Twitter unveils X to replace famous blue bird logo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twitter unveils X to replace famous blue bird logo

By Press Association
A person looks at the new logo for Twitter on an Apple iPhone in an office in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A person looks at the new logo for Twitter on an Apple iPhone in an office in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Twitter has replaced the social media platform’s famous bird logo with an X as part of owner Elon Musk’s plans to create an “everything app”.

Recently-appointed chief executive Linda Yaccarino tweeted a picture of a white cross on a black background, saying “X is here! Let’s do this”.

Mr Musk unveiled the new logo over the weekend, marking the latest major change since he bought Twitter in October last year for 44 billion US dollars (£34.3 billion).

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted on Sunday morning: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

He reportedly told staff by email that Twitter would become X and has already changed his profile picture to the new logo.

Ms Yaccarino wrote on the platform: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression.

“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

Yaccarino added on Twitter that X would be “the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

Mr Musk had already hinted at the changes to come last autumn on buying Twitter, when he tweeted that that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.

After posting about the planned logo change on Sunday, thousands of users replied to him with design suggestions before the 52-year-old shared a short video of an X with a flickering background.

The blue logo, known as Larry the Bird, has been Twitter’s emblem since its creation in 2006, with the current design in use since 2012.

In April, the logo was briefly replaced with a small picture of a Shibu Inu dog, famously known as the Doge meme, in an apparent nod to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

An email sent to Twitter’s business partners in the same month said it had been renamed as X Corp following a merger, but that the social media platform would retain its original name.

The move is the latest in a series of major alterations to Twitter since Mr Musk’s takeover, including the “verified” blue tick status being monetised in April and a temporary limit at the start of July on the number of posts users were allowed to read.

Phone showing Threads app
Mark Zuckerberg said more than 30 million people signed up to Twitter-rival Threads in its first 24 hours (Yui Mok/PA)

Facebook owner Meta launched Threads, its own text-based conversation app, earlier this month.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said more than 30 million people had signed up to use his rival messaging app in the first 24 hours.

Twitter threatened to sue the company over alleged stolen trade secrets.