Ticket-holder claims £11.6m Lotto jackpot

One ticket-holder has claimed the £11.6 million “must be won” Lotto jackpot following Saturday’s draw.

The unnamed person, if validated, will pick up the prize and can decide if they wish to go public.

Four ticket-holders won £1 million each by matching five of the six and the bonus number.

Andy Carter, of The National Lottery, said: “We’re over the moon that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed. It’s been an incredible month of mega jackpot wins on Lotto, with another lucky Lotto player having scooped the special £20 million ‘must be won’ jackpot in the draw on 1 July. Who knows what’s in store in August!

“Our focus is now on supporting this latest multimillion-pound-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 14, 20, 35, 41, 46 and the bonus number was 02.

One player won the £500,000 top prize in the Thunderball game by matching five numbers and the Thunderball.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 09, 22, 29, 31 and the Thunderball number was 07.

No-one scooped the top £350,000 HotPicks prize, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but seven people won £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.