Man accused of manslaughter in car death case now facing murder charge By Press Association July 24 2023, 12.59pm Share Man accused of manslaughter in car death case now facing murder charge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4582639/man-accused-of-manslaughter-in-car-death-case-now-facing-murder-charge/ Copy Link Floral tributes left in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar (Josh Payne/PA) A man accused of the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car has denied a further charge of murder. Ian Curson, 42, entered a not guilty plea to the new charge on Monday, before a jury was sworn in to try him at Leicester Crown Court. Prosecutors allege Curson unlawfully killed Caragh Eaton, 28, who was pronounced dead shortly after a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on Tuesday September 6 last year. Caragh Eaton (Family handout/Leicestershire Police/PA) Curson, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, also denies manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon. Jurors were told the case will be opened by prosecution KC Tim Clark on Tuesday. The trial is expected to last for around six weeks.