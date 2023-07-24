Five jailed for life for murder of father tortured for hours in cellar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five jailed for life for murder of father tortured for hours in cellar

By Press Association
Adam Clapham died after being tied to a chair and tortured for five hours in a cellar in Rotherham, South Yorkshire (South Yorkshire Police/PA)
The ringleader of a gang who tortured and murdered a father-of-one has been told he must serve at least 39 years in prison by a judge who said the suffering inflicted “is difficult to imagine”.

Arbab Yusuf was one of five people jailed for life on Monday for murdering addict Adam Clapham in the “dark and dingy” basement of a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

A trial earlier this year heard that Mr Clapham was tied to a chair and tortured for five hours, including being beaten with a hammer, hit with bottles and having boiling water poured over him.

Top row L to R: Muhammad Ashraf, Arbab Yusuf, Kieron Millar. Bottom row L to R: Robert Crookes, Lynette Myers (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

The 31-year-old was held captive along with another man in the early hours of September 18 2022 after the pair were blamed for £300 of drugs money going missing from the address, which was used for dealing.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that a pathologist found 214 areas of injury on Mr Clapham’s body, including 52 on his head.

Both of the captive men were filmed as they were forced to give each other oral sex and their attackers mocked them.

The judge, Mr Justice Dove, said the horrific incident illustrated the “appalling consequences of the drugs trade in our communities”.

At the end of a lengthy trial in June, Yusuf, 24, of Lord Street, Rotherham; Muhammad Ashraf, 18, of Fraser Road, Rotherham; Kieron Millar, 30, of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham; Robert Crookes, 31, of no fixed address; and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, were all found guilty of murder.

Ashraf, Yusuf, Crookes and the 17-year-old were also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment and rape.

Millar and a sixth defendant, Lynette Myers, 39, of Hounsfield Crescent, Rotherham, were found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.

On Monday, all five of the defendants convicted of murder were jailed for life, with Yusuf given a 39-year minimum term, Crookes a minimum of 37 years, Millar a 30-year minimum, Ashraf a minimum of 28 years, and the 17-year-old a 21-year minimum.

The judge told the teenager he was sure he had been groomed for a life as a drug dealer.

Myers was jailed for 12 years.

The judge highlighted the “sadistic element” of the incident, saying it was a “relentless, sadistic attack”.

He said: “The suffering inflicted on (Mr Clapham) is difficult to imagine.”

Earlier, Mr Clapham’s mother, Carol Clapham, read an impact statement to the packed court, saying: “The circumstances of his death gives me nightmares and will forever by imprinted in my thoughts.

“No-one deserves what happened to Adam.”

Five people were jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court for the murder of Adam Clapham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mrs Clapham added: “Adam was a kind, gentle man and would not harm anyone.”

She said her son will never get to see his seven-year-old daughter grow up.

A statement was also read from the man who survived the incident in what he described as the “dark and dingy” cellar.

He said: “What happened to me was horrific but what happened to Adam was far worse.

“The abuse was horrific and I have been left with physical and mental scars.

“We did not know what they were going to do next.”

He added that he was “tortured and humiliated” and they “left me for dead in that cellar”.