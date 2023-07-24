Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul

By Press Association
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, at a session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Israeli politicians have approved a key part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive plan to reshape the country’s justice system.

Monday’s vote came after a stormy session in which opposition politicians chanted “shame” and stormed out of the chamber.

The vote reflects the determination of Mr Netanyahu and his far-right allies to move ahead with the plan, despite massive, sustained protests for months and opposition from business leaders, military reservists and legal officials.

Politicians approved a measure preventing judges from striking down government decisions on the basis they are “unreasonable”.

Proponents say the current “reasonability” standard gives unelected judges excessive powers over decision-making by elected officials.

Demonstrators wave a large Israeli flag during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system
But critics of the government says it removes a key element of the court’s oversight powers and opens the way for corruption and improper appointments.

With the opposition out of the hall, the measure passed by a 64-0 margin.

After the vote, justice minister Yariv Levin, the architect of the plan, said parliament has taken the “first step in an important historic process” of overhauling the judiciary.

More mass protests are now expected.

Earlier, demonstrators, many of whom feel the very foundations of their country are being eroded by the government’s plan, blocked a road leading up to the parliament, and big shopping centre chains and some petrol stations shut their doors in protest.

Further ratcheting up the pressure on Mr Netanyahu, thousands of military reservists have declared their refusal to serve under a government taking steps that they see as setting the country on a path to dictatorship.

Those moves have prompted fears that the military’s preparedness could be compromised.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset
“These are dangerous cracks,” military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on Sunday in a letter to soldiers meant to address the tensions: “If we will not be a strong and cohesive military, if the best do not serve in the IDF, we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region.”

Ahead of Monday’s vote, opposition leader Yair Lapid declared: “We are headed for disaster.”

The vote came hours after Mr Netanyahu was released from hospital, where he had a pacemaker fitted.

His sudden hospital admission added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events, which were watched closely in Washington.

The Biden administration has frequently spoken out against Mr Netanyahu’s government and its overhaul plan.

In a statement to the news site Axios late on Sunday, US President Joe Biden warned against pushing ahead with the legal changes sparking so much division.

“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” he told the site.

Mr Biden has also been critical of the government’s steps to deepen Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

The massive, sustained democracy protests have shunned mention of Israel’s 56-year occupation of lands the Palestinians seek for their hoped-for independent state, fearing the issue might alienate supporters.

But critics portray this rule over another people as a major stain on Israel’s claim to be a liberal democracy and accuse the protesters of harbouring a significant blind spot in their struggle.

The overhaul calls for sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, from limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge parliamentary decisions to changing the way judges are selected.

Mr Netanyahu and his allies say the changes are needed to curb the powers of unelected judges.

Protesters, who come from a wide swath of Israeli society, see the overhaul in general as a power grab fuelled by personal and political grievances of Mr Netanyahu — who is on trial for corruption charges — and his partners.

Israeli police scuffle with demonstrators
As politicians debated, tens of thousands of people gathered for mass rallies for and against the plan.

Protesters banging on drums and blowing horns blocked a road leading to Israel’s parliament and police used water cannons to push them back.

The protest movement said one of its leaders was arrested.

“The state of Israel stands before destruction and ruin that is being brought upon it by a gang of extremists and kooks. We must go up to Jerusalem today!” one branch of the protest movement called out to demonstrators on social media.

Mr Netanyahu’s supporters, meanwhile, thronged central Tel Aviv — normally the setting for anti-government protests.

Despite the attempts to project business as usual, Mr Netanyahu’s schedule was disrupted by his hospital admission, with a Cabinet meeting and trips postponed.

His doctors said on Sunday the procedure had gone smoothly and the Prime Minister said in a short video statement from the hospital that he felt fine.

Mr Netanyahu paused the overhaul in March after intense pressure by protesters and labour strikes that halted outgoing flights and shut down parts of the economy.

After talks to find a compromise failed last month, he said his government was pressing on with the overhaul.