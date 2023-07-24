Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary appears in court charged with terror offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary appears in court charged with terror offences

By Press Association
Anjem Choudary has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has appeared in court charged with three terror offences relating to banned organisation Al-Muhajiroun, which he is accused of leading.

The 56-year-old, from Ilford in East London, is accused of directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Appearing in the dock of Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday wearing a black jacket and glasses, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was not asked to enter any pleas to the alleged offending during the hearing, which lasted around 30 minutes.

Khaled Hussein, 28, from Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, appeared separately at the same court charged with one count of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

His lawyer said he would not be entering any pleas.

The court heard that the case relates to “an extreme form of Islam”.

Anjem Choudary is alleged to have provided lectures to the Islamic Thinkers Society (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Choudary is alleged to have provided lectures to the Islamic Thinkers Society, which is Al-Muhajiroun “for all intents and purposes”, the court heard.

Al-Muhajiroun has been banned in the UK since 2010 but has continued under “many names and guises”, the court heard.

Bespectacled Hussein spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in a Canadian accent during a 10-minute separate hearing.

He is alleged to have been in “close contact” with Choudary online to provide “a platform” for the group’s views for around two years.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded them into custody until they appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.

Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow after arriving on a flight the same day.

Nick Price, from the Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised charges in relation to Anjem Choudary and Khaled Hussein under the Terrorism Act.

“The charges relate to the proscribed organisation Al-Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society.

“Criminal proceedings against Mr Choudary and Mr Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial.”