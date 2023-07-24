Psilocybin may be a potential treatment for anorexia, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Psilocybin may be a potential treatment for anorexia, research suggests

By Press Association
Researchers have looked at whether psilocybin could help treat anorexia (David Davies/PA)
Psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, may be a potential treatment for anorexia, new research suggests.

A single dose of the psychedelic, given alongside psychological support, is a safe and acceptable treatment for patients with the condition and may decrease eating-disorder behaviour, according to the study.

The findings come from a small phase one clinical trial published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Experts suggest the results provide a foundation for future studies to continue to evaluate psilocybin therapy as a new avenue for treatment.

The study authors said: “Results suggest that psilocybin therapy is safe, tolerable and acceptable for female anorexia nervosa, which is a promising finding given physiological dangers and problems with treatment engagement.”

Anorexia is an eating disorder and serious mental health condition.

People who have anorexia try to keep their weight as low as possible by not eating enough food or exercising too much, or both.

This can make them very ill because they start to starve.

Additionally, people with the condition often have a distorted image of their bodies, thinking they are fat even when they are underweight.

Men and women of any age can get anorexia, but it’s most common in young women and typically starts in the mid-teens, according to the NHS.

The condition is difficult to treat and there are currently no proven treatments for adult anorexia to reverse the core symptoms, and there are also no approved drugs.

Psilocybin therapy has been shown to be a promising treatment for other mental illnesses and is associated with improvements in anxiety, cognitive flexibility and self-acceptance.

Stephanie Knatz Peck, from the University of California in the USA, and her colleagues investigated the safety, tolerability and exploratory efficacy of a single 25-mg dose of investigational COMP360 psilocybin.

This is a synthetic form of psilocybin developed by biotechnology company COMPASS Pathways.

In the study, the substance was delivered alongside psychological support in 10 female adults aged 18–40 years of age with anorexia.

They were assessed for three months following the single dose, and researchers report that no serious adverse events were reported.

Self-reported responses from the patients revealed that 90% regarded the psilocybin treatment as meaningful and positive, endorsing additional treatments if available.

Additionally, the researchers indicate that four people demonstrated substantial decreases in eating-disorder scores at a three-month follow-up, qualifying for remission from eating-disorder psychopathology.

They highlight that further research is needed as the results are preliminary, it was a small study with no placebo group, and therefore the results should be treated with caution.

Dr Guy Goodwin, chief medical officer at COMPASS Pathways, said: “People living with anorexia nervosa urgently need new options.

“This study shows promising preliminary evidence that COMP360 psilocybin treatment could help people living with this difficult to treat condition. We are now looking to investigate these findings further in our larger phase 2 study.”

Dr Alexandra Pike, lecturer in mental health at the University of York, said: “The changes found in eating disorder symptoms were very subtle, and only appeared in a few of the many questionnaires participants completed – in contrast to more unambiguous results in disorders such as major depressive disorder.”

She added: “This study is a first step in showing that psilocybin may be a safe treatment for those with anorexia nervosa, but we cannot conclude from this work that it will be effective in this chronic, complex illness.”

Michael Bloomfield, professor of psychiatric neuroscience at University College London, said: “The study was not designed to measure whether the experimental treatment was effective and there were no placebo conditions.

“This small study found that the experimental treatment was safe enough to warrant further research studies which should now take place.

“Whilst this is exciting news, we cannot yet say the psilocybin-assisted therapy will be helpful for patients suffering from anorexia. Treatment with psilocybin-assisted therapy for anorexia should not be taking place outside of research trials. Anorexia can be potentially life-threatening.

“People with anorexia and other eating disorders need access to highly specialised psychiatrist-led multidisciplinary teams. No one with anorexia or other eating disorders should attempt to self-medicate with psilocybin.”