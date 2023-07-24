Family £10,000 out of pocket after Rhodes holiday ruined by wildfires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family £10,000 out of pocket after Rhodes holiday ruined by wildfires

By Press Association
Chris Elworthy (far right), a farmer from Faversham, and his family (PA)
A father of two has been left £10,000 out of pocket after his family holiday to Greece was ruined by wildfires.

Chris Elworthy, 42, a farmer from Faversham in Kent, was supposed to fly with easyJet to Rhodes on Saturday with his wife Emma, 43, and children, Thomas, 13, and Charlotte, 11, to reach a private villa in Pefkos – but both bookings were cancelled.

The former Royal Engineers officer said easyJet is not “helping at all” with a voucher or another flight and the villa is refusing to provide a refund.

“We are now £10,000 out of pocket; easyJet is not helping at all with a flight, despite having promised on Twitter that they would provide a voucher or another flight… 24 hours later they have done nothing,” he told the PA news agency.

“The villa is refusing to refund us, and the holiday insurance is saying that we’re not covered because we didn’t have the additional natural disaster cover on top of the ordinary cover.”

Mr Elworthy and his family had to get off their initial flight to Rhodes while still on the tarmac at Gatwick Airport, after news spread that wildfires were raging on the Greek island.

He said: “We boarded the flight to Rhodes… then suddenly a BBC News report came up about fires in Rhodes and then everyone started checking their phones and ringing their holiday operators.”

The family’s holiday operators initially told him the villa was “totally safe” as it is 20 kilometres from where the fire was, but Mr Elworthy and his family still planned to fly to Rhodes.

However, easyJet announced that the flight would not be going ahead.

Mr Elworthy, who is an MBE, said it was “really poor” that they were delayed for five hours before they received any food or drink vouchers from easyJet.

“The manager came and said one of the air crews was sick – that was another delay, and they couldn’t let us board,” he said.

FIRE Rhodes
(PA Graphics)

“Then we got on the plane and the pilot announced that the air crew member actually ran out of hours… it wasn’t the fact that they were sick at all.”

As the Elworthy family were about to take off they received a text message that Pefkos was being evacuated along with another resort.

After his flight was cancelled, Mr Elworthy called easyJet customer service and was told they were labelled as “no shows” for the flight.

He added that he called another two times but has still not received a response.

Text message Elworthy family received before they were about to take off to Rhodes
Mr Elworthy received this text message as they were about to take off (PA)

Mr Elworthy said: “I haven’t heard anything… I was told to message easyJet on Twitter – I did that and received no response.

“It’s just so frustrating, I’m in complete limbo – don’t know whether to book a new flight and I can’t get vouchers because easyJet is just walling me.”

The airline has been contacted by PA for comment.