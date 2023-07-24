King pays tribute to RAF veterans as he marks Dambusters’ 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King pays tribute to RAF veterans as he marks Dambusters’ 80th anniversary

By Press Association
The King paid tribute to RAF veterans on a visit to the home of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The King paid a heartfelt tribute to Second World War RAF veterans as he commemorated the 80th anniversary of the famous Dambusters raid.

Charles visited the home of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) in Lincolnshire where famous aircraft such as Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster bomber – the aircraft used in the audacious 1943 raid – are kept airworthy for major displays.

The veterans were enjoying afternoon tea in a giant hangar, with BBMF air, ground and support crews surrounded by many of the historic planes, when the King arrived, and many of the elderly men, in their late 90s and some aged more than 100, joined the guests in standing.

King Charles III visit to Lincolnshire
The King Charles speaks to veteran Burt Hammond during a visit to Coningsby, Lincolnshire (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

When he stopped at one table the King sat between two veterans and referencing the RAF servicemen maintaining and flying the aircraft said, “thank God for all these men” and he put his hand on the arm of a elderly man adding “people like you looked after us”.

At another table he asked the veterans “these sorties you went on to Germany, how long were you in the air for” and a few moments later he said: “Being shot at the whole time I suppose that’s the horror (of being) a target.”

Colin Bell, a former flight lieutenant who flew Mosquito bombers with 608 Squadron, known as the Pathfinder Group, made the King laugh when he told him “I’m 102 and a half – don’t forget the half”.

King Charles III visit to Lincolnshire
The King Charles poses for a photograph with staff and Second World War veterans, during a visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) in Coningsby, Lincolnshire (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The spritely pensioner only stopped working as a chartered valuation surveyor when he was 99, joking “well, I thought I’d paid the Chancellor of the Exchequer enough money”.

Commenting about the criticism RAF Bomber Command has received over the decades for targeting German cities during the war, he replied: “We’re criticised by people who would not have come into existence If we had lost the war.

“And this is the most important thing, the objective of Bomber Command was to destroy the German capability of attacking us, that and nothing more.

“We weren’t interested in killing civilians, we were only interested in destroying their cities that were producing armaments and other weapons to be used against us. And by and large, I think Bomber Command did a very good job.”

King Charles III visit to Lincolnshire
Charles inspects one of the aircraft during his visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Lincolnshire (David Dawson/National World/PA)

Nineteen Lancasters, crewed by 133 airmen, took part in Operation Chastise on the night of May 16-17, 1943 – the Dambusters raid.

Led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, the raid targeted three dams in the industrialised Ruhr region of Germany using the “bouncing bomb” invented by Barnes Wallis.

They successfully breached the Mohne and Eder dams while the Sorpe was damaged.

George “Johnny” Johnson, the last surviving member of the Dambusters died in December aged 101 but events have been staged this year to mark the military milestone.

Charles posed for a group picture with the veterans and members of the BBMF, based at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, in the shadow of the famous Lancaster before he left.

Outside the hangar, Charles met Typhoon jet pilots who had flown over Buckingham Palace to mark Trooping the Colour and spelled out the King’s cypher CR with their formation flying.