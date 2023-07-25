What the papers say – July 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 25

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The wildfires on the Greek islands and the flights to bring home tourists continue to dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Several titles feature tributes to BBC newsreader George Alagiah and former England footballer Trevor Francis, but the main focus of the front pages is on Rhodes.

The Daily Mirror hears from a British couple who say they feared for their lives as they fled the danger on Rhodes along a beach, saying they were “chased by the fire”.

There are more first-hand accounts in the Metro, which says a British holidaymaker made return trips in his hire car to help people out of the danger zone.

The “race to rescue Britons” is the focus of the Daily Express while The Independent says rescue flights are helping flee the “out of control” fires with Crete also on red alert after the events in Rhodes and Corfu.

The Times says more than 5,000 Britons were stranded on Rhodes on Monday, but around 30,000 have been left in limbo with bookings in the next two weeks and hotels facing closure for several weeks.

The i says airlines have been branded “deeply irresponsible” for flying tourists onto the islands without the offer of a refund or rebooking.

A picture of firefighters in Rhodes dominates the front of The Guardian which hears from scientists who say the link between the climate crisis and heatwaves in Europe and the United State is “undeniable”.

Trevor Francis, Britain’s first £1 million footballer, is the focus of The Sun’s front page after his death at the age of 69.

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose, whose career it says is “hanging in the balance” amid the fallout from the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank accounts.

The same story makes the front of the Daily Mail which leads on an investigation into lawyers charging up to £10,000 “to make fake asylum claims”.

The Financial Times concentrates on Credit Suisse being handed £388 million in fines for “significant failures” in the collapse of Archegos Capital.

And the Daily Star hears from some more boffins who say an image could show a spaceship crashed on Mars.