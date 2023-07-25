Modern slavery reports have doubled in UK care industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Modern slavery reports have doubled in UK care industry

By Press Association
The hands of an elderly woman (Peter Byrne/PA)
The hands of an elderly woman (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reports of modern slavery in the UK care industry more than doubled in the first three months of this year.

The anti-slavery charity Unseen, a government-approved helpline, told BBC Radio 4’s File On 4 programme they heard from 109 potential victims exploited for personal or financial gain between January and March, twice as many as the same period 12 months earlier.

Unseen said thousands of care sector vacancies had been filled in the past year had been filled by overseas staff after the Government had made it easier for them to work in the sector.

Former independent anti-slavery commissioner Sara Thornton said the newly passed Illegal Migration Bill will make it harder to support many vulnerable victims due to the threat of deportation.

She said: “Victims of modern slavery are extremely vulnerable.

“They will be in terror of the people who’ve trafficked or enslaved them, who will tell them there’s no point going to the police or the local authority or a charity because they won’t support you.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said its dedicated team was dealing with more than 3,500 active investigations in England in Wales but fewer than 2% of reports results in charges last year.

The Gangmasters And Labour Abuse Authority told the programme it was involved in more than 300 ongoing investigations in the care sector.

File On 4 is on BBC Radio 4 at 8pm on Tuesday.