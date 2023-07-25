Jo Cox would be so ‘pleased’ at record number of women in memorial bike ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jo Cox would be so ‘pleased’ at record number of women in memorial bike ride

By Press Association
Around 80 riders will cycle from Yorkshire to London for the annual Jo Cox Way event in memory of the .murdered MP (Jo Cox Foundation/PA)
Around 80 riders will cycle from Yorkshire to London for the annual Jo Cox Way event in memory of the .murdered MP (Jo Cox Foundation/PA)

The parents of murdered MP Jo Cox have said their daughter would be “so pleased” at the record number of women taking part in a 288-mile bike ride in her memory.

Around 80 riders will cycle from Yorkshire to London this week for the annual Jo Cox Way event.

Organisers say this includes 31 women, aged from their 20s to their 70s – more than ever before in the event’s eight years.

The ride aims to keep alive the legacy of the former Batley & Labour MP, who was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist in June 2016, by promoting community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her, the team said.

Mrs Cox’s parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, said: “We are absolutely delighted that so many people, from so many different backgrounds, are making such an amazing effort to remember Jo.

“She’d be so pleased that so many women, of all ages, are getting on their bikes.

“The ride showcases Jo’s values of fairness and respect; there’s no better way of highlighting her belief that we have ‘more in common’.

‘The bike ride gets more popular every year. It’s really important for our family because it shows what an impact Jo had, and still has, on different individuals and communities.”

Mrs Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, who was elected to represent her sister’s old seat in a 2021 by-election, has taken part in every ride since 2016.

She said: “Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits, and also helps combat loneliness and isolation – causes Jo was passionate about.

“The Jo Cox Way ride is a great chance to meet and talk to people from different backgrounds, and it’s brilliant that cyclists are joining together yet again to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – as Jo said in her maiden speech in Parliament.”

The Jo Cox Way was started in 2016, a few weeks after Mrs Cox’s murder, by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian.

The mixed ability cyclists will set off on Wednesday July 26 from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton, in the constituency, and ride 288 miles over five days, climbing 15,000ft, before arriving in London on Sunday.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the riders can go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2023