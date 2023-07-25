New immunotherapy drug shows promise as cancer treatment, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New immunotherapy drug shows promise as cancer treatment, research suggests

By Press Association
Clinical trial shows promise for new antibody cancer treatment (Jeff Moore/PA)
Clinical trial shows promise for new antibody cancer treatment (Jeff Moore/PA)

A new class of immunotherapy could offer hope to cancer patients who do not respond to existing treatments, research suggests.

The study found the drug, called MOv18 IgE, shrank a tumour in a patient with ovarian cancer and reported that it was well tolerated in patients.

The scientists suggest their findings could pave the way for a completely new type of anti-cancer drug for people with chemotherapy-resistant cancers.

The study by researchers from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, and funded by Cancer Research UK, tested whether a type of antibody called IgE could be used to treat human cancer.

Immunotherapy works by stimulating the body’s natural defence system to attack cancer.

Existing antibody drugs used in cancer belong to an antibody type called IgG, but IgE antibodies have not been tested in humans before.

IgE antibodies evolved to target parasites like worms and flukes, and IgG antibodies are involved in attacking bacteria and viruses in the body.

Lead author on the study, Professor James Spicer, professor of experimental cancer medicine at King’s College London and Consultant in Medical Oncology at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), said: “IgE is a completely new form of antibody therapy which has shown great promise in this Phase I trial.

“Our findings show that the drug was well tolerated in patients and shrunk a cancerous tumour in a patient with ovarian cancer.

“The results pave the way to development of an entirely new class of anti-cancer drug for people with chemotherapy-resistant cancers.

“The immunology expertise in King’s College London laboratories allowed us to undertake this trial of a completely new form of antibody therapy.”

Co-author Sophia Karagiannis, professor of translational cancer immunology and immunotherapy at King’s College London, said: “Immunotherapy has shown enormous potential recently but there are still people with cancer who do not respond to conventional therapy.

“This trial builds on our previous work into the biology of IgE, including experiments in the laboratory suggesting that IgE could be an effective treatment that can offer additional benefits to complement those of established IgG antibodies in the clinic.

“While we are still in the early stage of trials, our next steps will be to evaluate IgE in larger and different groups of patients and to continue studying how IgE antibodies are able to wake up the patient’s immune system to fight different cancers.”

The MOv18 IgE antibody was discovered and developed at King’s College London, in collaboration with IRCCS Instituto Nazionale dei Tumori, Milan, Italy, and clinically tested by the Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre based at Guy’s Hospital.

The study, funded and sponsored by Cancer Research UK, is published in Nature Communications.