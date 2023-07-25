PSG expecting other offers for Kylian Mbappe after world record Al Hilal bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSG expecting other offers for Kylian Mbappe after world record Al Hilal bid

By Press Association
PSG are anticipating player-swap offers to be submitted for Kylian Mbappe (Tim Goode/PA)
Paris St Germain are anticipating further player-plus-cash offers for Kylian Mbappe from European clubs in the days ahead following a world-record £259million bid for the player from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

PSG are understood to have given the 24-year-old permission to discuss personal terms with Al Hilal after they submitted their gigantic offer in writing following the news Mbappe had been omitted from a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

However, sources close to the French club say further bids are also expected, but may take longer to formulate because they are likely to involve a player swap element.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have expressed an interest in Mbappe since his omission from the pre-season tour on Friday, sources have said.

Mbappe’s PSG future has been in serious doubt ever since it emerged in June that he would not extend his existing deal through to 2025, meaning he would become a free agent next summer and able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with another club as early as January next year.

PSG are understood to feel certain that Mbappe has already agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer, with Parisian sources saying he would benefit from a 160m euro (£138m) signing-on fee if he wound down his existing contract and moved to the Spanish capital in 2024.

Al Hilal’s interest could ultimately have the effect of giving Mbappe leverage to push for even higher wages or larger signing-on fee from Real, or any other club that might come in for him in January.