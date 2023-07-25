Five-year-old boy and man, 41, found dead in house in Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-year-old boy and man, 41, found dead in house in Leicester

By Press Association
Police outside a property in Hopyard Close, Leicester, after a five-year-old boy and a man aged 41 were found dead (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A five-year-old boy and a man aged 41 have been found dead in a house in Leicester.

Police were called to the address in Hopyard Close at 9pm on Monday after the boy and the man were found unconscious.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended but both were declared dead at the scene.

An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the events leading up to the incident, Leicestershire Police has said.

At this stage they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Following the tragic news that a child and a man have died, detectives are working to understand what happened inside the address last night.

“I understand this incident will raise many questions but our investigation is currently in its very early stages.

“I can reassure people that there is no risk to the public and at this time we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

“Families of the two deceased are being supported by officers at this very difficult time.”

A police cordon remained in place at the mid-terrace property on Tuesday evening.

Next door neighbour Alan Potter expressed shock at the deaths, and told reporters a man lived at the address with his five-year-old son.

Mr Potter said the man, whose cousin also lived at the address, worked at a local warehouse.

The 75-year-old retired engineer said he saw the boy’s mother call at the address and knock on the door for more than an hour on Monday evening.

“We didn’t exactly see anything,” Mr Potter said. “We saw the air ambulance came over. Apparently, they (paramedics) went in, it was too late and they called the air ambulance off.”

Describing news of the deaths as “terrible,” Mr Potter added: “It’s the last thing we were expecting. It’s such a shame it’s happened.

“She (the child’s mother) was knocking on the door. She couldn’t get access. Eventually the police came at about nine o’clock and got access.

“They went in and what they found I don’t know.”

Mr Potter said he had heard what sounded like a child “running about” in the property at about six o’clock but it had gone quiet from around 7pm.

“It’s awful, awful,” he added, telling reporters that many local people had been left in tears. “They just seemed normal. He was beautiful, just a typical five-year-old – lovely. He used to run around here.

“We used to buy him presents at Easter and Christmas and when we used to go abroad, bring him stuff back.”