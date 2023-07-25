Atlantic Ocean current could collapse much sooner than thought, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Atlantic Ocean current could collapse much sooner than thought, study suggests

By Press Association
A collapse of this current would have disastrous effects on ecosystems and people’s ability to grow food, experts said (Henrik Egede-Lassen/Zoomedia/PA)
An Atlantic Ocean current that brings warmth north from the tropics could collapse much sooner than scientists have previously thought, a new study suggests.

Known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), this current prevents the UK and other countries in north-west Europe from having the same icy winters often experienced at the same latitudes in Canada.

As the warm water flows north it cools and evaporates, becoming saltier and denser, which makes it sink and head southwards before it is pulled to the surface and warmed again, repeating the cycle.

Greenhouse gases produced by people since the industrial revolution have been warming the ocean and melting ice in the polar regions, changing the temperature and the amount of freshwater in the Atlantic.

Many climate models show the Amoc is likely to weaken in future because of global warming and the Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change has suggested it could lead to a collapse in the 22nd century.

This would have a disastrous effect for everyone on Earth, scientists have said, as within a few decades it would cause temperatures to plunge across the northern hemisphere and shift rainfall patterns southward, starving places like the UK of the freshwater needed for drinking and agriculture.

Another effect would be to increase the temperature of the tropics even faster than is happening currently as heat that would normally be brought north would remain there.

The new study, published in Nature Communications, suggests a full or partial collapse is “most likely” to occur between 2025-2095, describing a general weakening of the current as it approaches a tipping point.

Professor Peter Ditlevsen of the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the study said he was “pretty alarmed” by the results but that there is still a wide degree of uncertainty of when a collapse would occur and how fast its consequences would take hold.

Other scientists have questioned the accuracy of the findings, saying the study’s reliance on using sea surface temperature data as an indirect measure of changes to the Atlantic current over the previous 70 years is not a reliable method for modelling the future.

Oceanographers have been directly measuring the AMOC only since 2004 and many of them say it is too soon to be able to confidently identify a long term trend.

The AMOC is a major climate system that transports heat around the planet as the temperature and salt content of the water changes (Henrik Egede-Lassen/Zoomedia/PA)

Prof Ditlevsen said a collapse in the AMOC has not happened for at least 12,000 years and the only available records for finding out what happened then are in ice core samples taken from glaciers.

These suggest that when the AMOC did collapse, it caused the average temperature around the North Atlantic to plummet by as much as 15C within a decade.

Asked if human-produced greenhouse gases were weakening the AMOC, Prof Ditlevsen said: “It is very unlikely that we’d see changes not seen for 12,000 years just by chance.

“We’re pretty sure that the perturbation we are doing with the emissions of greenhouse gasses is the single most important cause.”

Professor Penny Holliday, head of marine physics and ocean circulation at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton, described the AMOC’s collapse as a “high impact, low likelihood scenario” and that decades worth of observations would be needed to identify a tipping point.

The North Atlantic’s temperature has been increasing as the oceans absorb excess heat produced by human-emitted greenhouse gases (University of Maine/PA)

Of its implications, she said: “For people and governments this would lead to dramatic change in every nation’s ability to provide enough food and water for its population.

“Energy supply and demand would change rapidly with new climate conditions and infrastructures would need heavy investment to adapt and cope.

“The patterns of vector-borne disease and health (including mental health) would be profoundly affected.

“Worldwide, many land and marine ecosystems would be unable to cope and adapt to such fast changing climate conditions and biodiversity would be severely impacted.”

She said of the study: “They describe the potential for Amoc collapse within a few years as ‘worrisome’ and the evidence as something that we should not ignore.

“It’s hard to disagree with that.”