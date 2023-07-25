Fake taxi driver who preyed on young women jailed for 18 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fake taxi driver who preyed on young women jailed for 18 years

By Press Association
Graham Head who has been jailed for 18 years at Hove Crown Court (Sussex Police/PA)
A fake taxi driver who kept condoms, latex gloves and Viagra in his car as he prowled the streets for vulnerable women has been jailed for 18 years, police said.

Graham Head, 66, drove around Brighton in his silver Mercedes estate and attempted to rape and sexually assault young female passengers.

Sussex Police said Head, of Coast Road in Pevensey, was arrested on November 18 last year after a woman in her 20s reported waking up in what she thought was a taxi to find a man sexually assaulting her.

Officers tracked down the car and linked Head to another investigation from earlier in 2022, when a teenager who received a taxi ride from him from Brighton to Hove Park on August 19 was then dragged into bushes.

After his arrest, Head’s internet search history revealed multiple searches for Brighton student nights and nightclub opening times across East Sussex and Surrey.

His car contained latex gloves, condoms, Viagra tablets and a balaclava, while his mobile phone was in flight mode.

Sentencing him at Hove Crown Court on July 24, Judge Jeremy Gold KC described Head as a “sexual predator” who posed a “present and dangerous risk to women”.

The defendant, who will spend 18 years in prison and another five years on extended licence, was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration at the same court on June 2.

A statement submitted to the court by one of Head’s victims said: “Most prominently, I really struggle to be outside by myself at night.

“I start to panic at every insignificant sound as I assume that it must be someone who is coming to hurt and violate me.

“In general, I don’t feel safe any more, knowing that there are people out there who want to do what has been done to me.”

Detective Constable Elliott Lander, of Surrey and Sussex’s major crime team, praised the two “brave” women for coming forward and supporting the investigation, and urged any other potential victims to contact police.

“We believe Head may have further victims who have not yet come forward,” he said.

“If you believe you may have been a victim, or have any information which could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Cooper. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”